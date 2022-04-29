A busy weekend of NASCAR racing starts Friday at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Monster Mile opens its doors with ARCA Menards Series East action practice, qualifying and a 125-lap race.

Before the green flag flies on the day’s main event, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for practice before single-car, two-lap qualifying to set the field for Saturday’s race.

Friday, April 29

Forecast: Mainly sunny, high of 63 degrees, no chance of rain

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

10 a.m. — ARCA East Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1:15 – 2:30 p.m. — ARCA East practice/qualifying

3 – 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single-vehicle, two laps, all entries, FS1)

5:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series race (125 laps/125 miles, MRN and will air at 1 p.m. ET May 6 on USA)

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: NASCAR tracks welcoming more fans this season NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed Dr. Diandra: Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez head-to-head by the numbers

Friday NASCAR schedule at Dover Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com