Friday NASCAR schedule for Daytona

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series opens its season with the NextEra Energy 250 tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

But there will also be plenty of action preceding the Truck race. The Xfinity Series has two practices in preparation for its season opener Saturday, and Cup cars have a 55-minute practice today.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks:

(All times Eastern):

9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound; single vehicle/single lap (FS1)

4:32 – 4:57 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 practice (FS1, MRN)

6:05 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – NextEra Energy 250; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)