Friday NASCAR schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A busy weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicks off Friday with plenty of on-track action.

ARCA and the Camping World Truck Series will both race Friday night, highlighting the day after practice and qualifying for ARCA, Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

Friday, May 27

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Rain early, then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. High 82 degrees. Partly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees for the start of the Truck race.

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

8 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

12 – 12:45 p.m. — ARCA practice/qualifying

1:30 – 2 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

2 – 3 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

3:30 – 4 p.m — Xfinity practice (FS1)

4 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles, FS1, Motor Racing Network)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

