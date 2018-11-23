Friday morning one-liners

The Bills have tried to add speed to their offense.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore is enjoying being back in Miami.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick likes players who ask questions.

It looks like QB Josh McCown will start another game for the Jets.

RB Alex Collins is among the ailing members of the Ravens this week.

Injuries have piled up in the Bengals front seven.

Which positions will Browns G.M. John Dorsey be paying attention to over the final six weeks?

L.T. Walton is seeing more playing time on the Steelers defensive line.

CB Aaron Colvin appears close to returning for the Texans.

OL Matthew Slauson is still contributing to the Colts despite being on injured reserve.

Jaguars TE Ben Koyack reminisced about his playoff touchdown with another game against the Bills on tap.

The Titans gave back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

A date with Antonio Brown awaits Broncos CB Chris Harris this weekend.

Chiefs players are doing well in Pro Bowl voting.

TE Antonio Gates has made the most of a smaller role with the Chargers.

Practice squad WR Rico Gafford is helping the Raiders prepare for Lamar Jackson.

The Cowboys offensive line has gotten back on track.

Giants WR Odell Beckham is helping OL Jon Halapio with his recovery from a broken leg.

The Eagles are running on fumes at cornerback.

Tracing the dropoff in play by the Washington defense.

The Bears defense closed well on Thursday.

Criticism of Lions QB Matthew Stafford isn’t hard to find after a loss on Thanksgiving.

The Packers are holding onto playoff hopes.

Efficiency in the running game remains a need for the Vikings.

Said Falcons QB Matt Ryan, “Obviously, we’re disappointed with how the game shaped up tonight, but when you turn the football over four times against a really good football team that’s playing with a lot of momentum, that’s too much to overcome.”

It looks like the Panthers will get one receiver back from injury while another will be sitting out.

Six takeaways about the Saints defense from Thursday’s win.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is closing in on a milestone.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen continues to be known for speaking his mind.

LB Cory Littleton wore a microphone in the Rams’ win over the Chiefs.

The 49ers hope to force some turnovers this weekend.

How did Thanksgiving’s results affect the Seahawks’ playoff chances?