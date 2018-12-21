Friday morning one-liners

Bills RB LeSean McCoy hopes to finish strong.

Analyzing the reasons why the Dolphins offense has struggled this season.

The Patriots run defense should be tested this weekend.

Jets T Brandon Shell is recovering from knee surgery.

The Ravens will honor the 1958 Colts in Week 17.

Why didn’t LB Malik Jefferson play more for the Bengals before he went on the injury report?

QB Baker Mayfield thanked Browns fans for buying tickets to this weekend’s game.

The Steelers expect it will be loud in New Orleans this Sunday.

RB D'Onta Foreman feels ready to go if the Texans call on him.

DL Kemoko Turay is trying to win back playing time.

The Jaguars rushing offense has lost its way.

Playing football has given Titans T Dennis Kelly solace while dealing with the death of his father.

Key stats to keep in mind for the Broncos this week.

The Chiefs don’t want to slip to the fifth playoff seed.

Lamar Jackson isn’t the only Ravens player the Chargers defense will have to stop on Saturday.

K Daniel Carlson found better footing with the Raiders.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith thinks he should have made the Pro Bowl.

A call for the Giants to sit WR Odell Beckham for the final two games of the year.

Eagles G Brandon Brooks will face his former team this weekend.

Washington defenders will try to stop Derrick Henry‘s hot streak.

Musing about the announcers assigned to Bears games this season.

The Lions offensive line can’t let Danielle Hunter run free this Sunday.

Should the Packers pursue RB Le'Veon Bell in free agency?

Vikings pass rushers want a repeat of their last game against the Lions.

The Falcons defense will be facing Taylor Heinicke this weekend.

The injury list for the Panthers keeps growing.

WR Keith Kirkwood has been useful for the Saints on third down.

Could the Buccaneers be a landing spot for Joe Flacco?

KR Pharoh Cooper is excited about landing with the Cardinals.

The loss of WR Cooper Kupp has had an impact on the Rams offense.

49ers DL DeForest Buckner is looking for a new contract.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has his father on his mind ahead of a game against the Chiefs this weekend.