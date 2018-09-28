Friday morning one-liners

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander will be trying to stop college teammate Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Thursday brought good injury news on the Dolphins defensive line.

How does John Simon fit into the Patriots front seven?

LB Josh Martin could make his 2018 debut for the Jets.

TE Hayden Hurst is close to a full return to action for the Ravens.

Last weekend’s injury isn’t keeping Bengals WR A.J. Green off the field.

Browns defenders are pushing each other in a competition to get sacks.

New cleats allow Steelers LB T.J. Watt to pay homage to Pittsburgh sports.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson and WR Will Fuller have had a fruitful partnership.

Said Colts TE Jack Doyle of his hip injury, “You feel extremely helpless. It’s just hard, man. You’re cheering them on, but it’s so hard.”

The Jaguars defense hopes to force some takeaways this weekend.

Discussing WR Rishard Matthews‘ departure from the Titans.

Broncos CB Chris Harris said the team is approaching Monday’s game with extra urgency.

What’s the outlook for Chiefs S Eric Berry?

The Chargers are preparing to face C.J. Beathard this Sunday.

Count Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther among the roughing the passer detractors.

Cole Beasley said he and the other Cowboys receivers are “getting open.”

Will LB Olivier Vernon play for the Giants this weekend?

Eagles TE Billy Brown knows about life on the NFL’s fringes.

A look back at RB Adrian Peterson‘s initial visit to Washington this summer.

S Eddie Jackson is becoming a leader for the Bears.

Lions RB Ameer Abdullah is trying to keep his head up.

The Packers are looking for help on the defensive line.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen wasn’t happy about being required to undergo a concussion check.

Better tackling is something Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel wants to see.

Analyzing the Panthers’ decision to sign S Eric Reid.

Saints K Wil Lutz is brimming with confidence right now.

Communication is key for Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks has done better Monday-Saturday than he has on Sunday.

WR Cooper Kupp put on a show in Thursday’s Rams win.

49ers RB Matt Breida‘s health took a turn for the better on Thursday.

A few takeaways from Seahawks QB Russell Wilson‘s media session.