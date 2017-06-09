Friday morning one-liners

Bills DT Marcell Dareus is excited about Kyle Williams‘ decision to return for another year.

Dolphins K Andrew Franks hopes to be booting the ball through the uprights for a long time.

CB Cyrus Jones is focused on the present with the Patriots rather than his rookie season.

If the Jets are as bad as many think they’ll be, they should have a choice between these three college prospects.

Ryan Jensen is trying to take advantage of a chance to become the Ravens center.

Injuries to others have given TE Tyler Kroft a lot of reps at Bengals practices.

TE Seth DeValve is working for a bigger role in the Browns offense.

Steelers players were in the house for Game Five of the Stanley Cup.

Texans special teams coach Larry Izzo believes the team has returner options with some juice.

The competition for inside linebacker jobs was a big part of Colts OTAs.

Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis believes the team’s culture is changing for the better.

QB Marcus Mariota is on track for a healthy start to Titans camp.

Broncos S Justin Simmons spent his rookie year getting an NFL education.

The Chiefs will be asking their wide receivers to take a step forward this season.

Raiders defensive coaches are stressing communication in their relationship.

Undrafted rookie CB Michael Davis has caught Chargers coach Anthony Lynn’s eye.

The Cowboys will continue looking at backup quarterback options.

The Giants are planning to put a lot on RB Paul Perkins‘ plate this year.

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks is happy not to be coming off an injury this year.

Which Redskins defensive players are on the roster bubble?

Bears LB Sam Acho will be on a medical mission to Nigeria after the team wraps up minicamp.

How can TE Darren Fells help the Lions make up for T Taylor Decker’s absence?

Backup OL Don Barclay has gotten plenty of work during Packers practices.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray isn’t worried about losing a step after ankle surgery.

The Falcons plan to give WR Justin Hardy “big time opportunities” this year.

A look at the final Panthers OTA.

Said Saints coach Sean Payton of S Vonn Bell, “So far early in this process where you are able to grade the mental, which is really what we received a chance to see a lot of because we are not with shoulder pads. He seems to be more comfortable.”

Buccaneers G J.R. Sweezy is back on the field after what he called the hardest year of his life.

CB Justin Bethel may have tightened his hold on a starting job with the Cardinals this offseason.

WR Mike Thomas and TE Tyler Higbee are working their way up the Rams depth chart.

The defense was ahead of the offense as the 49ers wrapped up Organized Team Activities.

Seahawks veterans like what they’ve seen from this year’s draft class.