Friday morning one-liners

Bills coach Sean McDermott wants his players to “know that playing free is powerful.”

Dolphins CB Byron Maxwell took the blame for a long Torrey Smith touchdown catch.

Will Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower play on Friday night?

Former Jets DL Joe Klecko was not nominated for the Hall of Fame as a Seniors candidate.

The Ravens have shown signs of an improved pass rush.

What will WR John Ross‘ role be for the Bengals during his rookie season?

The Browns offensive line had a swimming competition.

The Steelers haven’t settled on their starting cornerbacks.

Texans LB Whitney Mercilus enjoyed matching wits with Drew Brees in practice.

Can the Colts defense generate takeaways?

P Brad Nortman was reunited with former teammates when the Jaguars played the Panthers on Thursday.

Said Titans coach Mike Mularkey of CB LeShaun Sims, “He has come in here and impressed a lot of people with the way he does things, but he does not talk. He’s very quiet. He’s very quiet. Don’t let that speak for what kind of football player he is.”

How will things shake out in the Broncos backfield?

The Chiefs offense will get a Friday test from the Seahawks defense.

S Obi Melifonwu will play for the Raiders on Saturday.

The Chargers like their new practice facility.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten shared the area where he thinks QB Dak Prescott has made the most growth.

CB Donte Deayon could earn a spot with the Giants.

The Eagles offensive line was better in the run game than in pass protection on Thursday night.

The Redskins want to see LB Junior Galette on the field in a preseason game.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks is practicing again.

QB Jake Rudock is set for a lot of playing time for the Lions on Friday.

A look at some of the tough calls the Packers have to make on the way to 53 players.

The Vikings still have to choose a kicker and a punter.

Five Falcons with things to prove against the Cardinals this weekend.

Panthers QB Cam Newton and coach Ron Rivera both praised WR Kelvin Benjamin‘s work this summer.

The Saints defense got a pat on the back from coach Sean Payton after practicing with the Texans.

Buccaneers K Nick Folk made all his kicks on the final day of training camp.

Will the Cardinals hold onto QB Blaine Gabbert?

Rams LB Alec Ogletree is still looking for a contract extension.

Undrafted G Erik Magnuson got some time with the 49ers first team this week.

The Seahawks will hold a couple of running backs out of Friday’s game.