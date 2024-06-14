Friday’s Mets-Padres series opener to start in rain delay
The start of Friday night’s series opener between the Mets and San Diego Padres has officially been delayed due to rain.
First pitch was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field, but the tarp remains on the field with some ugly weather in the forecast. After about an hour, the team announced the new start time is 8:15 p.m.
If the game does take place, left-hander Sean Manaea (3-3, 4.30 ERA) is expected to take the ball against 27-year-old knuckleballer Matt Waldron (4-5, 3.76 ERA).
The Mets have been playing some much better baseball of late, winning six of their last ten, and they’ll look to build off the momentum from J.D. Martinez’s walk-off home run on Thursday night against the Marlins.
San Diego's coming to the Big Apple riding a bit of a high as well, though, fresh off the heels of a three-game series sweep over the lowly Oakland Athletics.
They enter play 4.5 games up on the Mets for the second National League Wild Card spot.