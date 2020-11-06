Friday Mailbag: The three-point plan for fixing Patriots' quarterback situation

Perry's Mailbag: A three-point plan for fixing Pats' QB situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Karen! I've laid it out that I wouldn't be all that interested in a Jimmy Garoppolo return unless his price tag comes way down. He's set to make more than $20 million next season. He hasn't been good enough (or healthy enough) to warrant that kind of contract, even if he knows the offense.

He's also going to be 30 years old next year, and I don't know if he's going to be OK with being paid like a bridge guy while the team looks to find its next long-term option. (If the team stops looking for its next long-term option because Garoppolo is in-house, that would be another reason not to bring him back.)

Here's what I think would be the best course of action:

1) Add a veteran who can play right now but won't break the bank. If that means calling Ryan Fitzpatrick to complete the AFC East cycle, so be it.

He can still play. He's a free agent. He's a great locker room influence. He's a competitor. He won't cost much. I'd put Tyrod Taylor in the same category.

2) Add a young reclamation project via trade for a mid-round pick or via free agency for a reasonable salary.

Ryan Tannehill went to the Titans for a fourth-rounder last year. Could the Patriots convince the Jets to send Sam Darnold their way for a third or fourth? Would the Patriots be interested in bringing back Jacoby Brissett for low money? How about Jameis Winston?

Roll the dice on a young player who'd be worth it from a cost perspective.

3) Draft a guy with a premium pick. Trust your process. Make sure you have faith in him. But draft a guy who has a real shot. Those guys go in the first round, generally, so be ready to do it there.

He won't have to play right away because of the depth you've created with Steps 1 and 2. But a first-round dart throw is a dart throw worth taking. And in the first round you're just chucking at the board from a shorter distance. There should be plenty of those in this year's class. (We'll lay out the names here later...)

Notice Matt Ryan isn't in that conversation. Neither is Matthew Stafford. It's a cost-effective route that gives the Patriots multiple opportunities to guess right on young players while also having a veteran in house who can allow the team to compete in the short term.

Quarterback evaluation is far from a perfect science. If the Patriots simply give themselves multiple chances, they'll have a better shot to strike it rich. The plan above might require parting with a first-rounder and a fourth-rounder to add a couple young passers with some promise. But given the state of the position in Foxboro -- and given the fact that the Patriots have three fourths in the 2021 draft -- it'd be worth it.

Are there plays Cam can check to at the line or can he not do this because he has trouble reading defenses? On the first drive last Sunday (I believe) he took a delay of game trying to figure something out at the line. Just curious — SGP (@CoachSTG4) November 6, 2020

He does have the ability to change plays. He has. I thought he made a nice check in Buffalo to get into an option-pitch play for Rex Burkhead that worked well. But you're right, he also tried to change the play at the line early in the game and took so long to make the switch that he was called for delay of game.

He can do it. He has the ability to. I don't think he has the same fluency in the offense to do it in the same way Brian Hoyer or even Jarrett Stidham might be able to, but he can and he has. I'd say that's not his biggest issue, though. It's just trusting his reads and making accurate throws to targets who need all the help they can get.

Are the 2020 Jets the worst 0-8 team in NFL history?

Which player on NYJ roster you’d want on Pats roster?

Is J.C. Jackson a legit no. 1 CB in 2021? What’s his ceiling? — Dave Cherubin (@DaveCherubin) November 6, 2020

