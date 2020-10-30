Friday Mailbag: Who are the Patriots' five most valuable trade assets?

Perry's Mailbag: Ranking the Pats' most valuable trade assets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will the Pats stand Pat at the deadline?! — Tank Dempsey (@DarweezySF) October 30, 2020

There's a saying we've heard for years at One Patriot Place when it comes to player evaluation: "You're either getting better or you're getting worse." Looking at the trade deadline, the Patriots have to decide whether they're going to take a similar approach with their roster.

We'll get into some possible "buyer" scenarios here down below, but let's first take a look at which players might bring back a sizable return in a deal. These aren't necessarily players they should trade. Rather, these are the players who'd likely have the most value elsewhere right now.

Stephon Gilmore, 30: Part of the equation for any team acquiring Gilmore would be that he'll want a new contract. Otherwise, he'd only be a rental. In that respect, it'd make sense for the Patriots to work with Gilmore if they're looking to make a move and send him somewhere he'd be willing to stay long-term. Might yield a better return.

The Lions got a mid-third-round pick and a fifth -- the equivalent of a high third -- from the Eagles for 2017 All-Pro corner Darius Slay, who's the same age as Gilmore. Then Philly gave Slay a three-year deal.

Because Gilmore is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year campaign, the cost should be a little higher but in all likelihood wouldn't reach the level of a first-rounder. A low second-rounder might be more realistic. Gilmore is dealing with a knee injury that is considered minor and shouldn't impact his value elsewhere.

Joe Thuney, 28: Because Thuney is on the franchise tag (about $15 million this year) any team acquiring Thuney in a deal would be willing to A) pay the prorated portion of that sizable price tag and B) let him hit free agency.

Because he's on the tag, he's not eligible to sign a new deal mid-season. That makes him a true rental. Doesn't mean he won't have value, though. He's one of the best in football at his position and is expected to be one of the highest-paid interior offensive linemen in the league. He could fill an immediate hole for a contender that may be dealing with injuries along the offensive line.

Would a team be willing to part with a third-rounder for his services if it feels he puts them in better position to win a ring? That's the value of the 2022 compensatory pick the Patriots would stand to lose if they deal Thuney (who's currently dealing with an ankle injury) to free agency. Negotiations might have to start there.

Chase Winovich, 25: Winovich was the team's defensive MVP through the first month of the season. He's one of the team's best young players. But if we're strictly talking about the players who might bring back the most in a deal? He should be on the list more so than bigger-name players like Julian Edelman and Sony Michel, who'd have little trade value right now.

Would the Patriots consider it? Seems unlikely. He's a cost-effective player who provides a valuable skill: pass-rush ability. But he's only played 35 snaps combined over the course of the last two weeks. And if the Patriots view him as a sub-rusher only? He might have more value somewhere else than he does in Foxboro.

Isaiah Wynn, 24: This would be another difficult player with whom to part. Good tackle when healthy. Bounced back nicely last weekend after a rough outing against the Broncos. He has at least one more year left on his deal. (He has a fifth-year team option on his contract as a 2018 first-round pick.) But if the Patriots are willing to listen on just about anybody, would they be willing to do so with Wynn?

He's of course dealt with injury, including a torn Achilles that robbed him of his rookie season. He's currently grading out as the 30th-best tackle in the NFL, per PFF, and the 39th-best pass-blocking tackle. If the Patriots don't view him as a long-term fixture on the left side worthy of a monster contract, would they be willing to involve him in a trade now if there's a contending team willing to pay up for his services?

The issue, of course, would be what the Patriots do at that spot with Wynn gone. Onwenu could get a crack there. Rookie Justin Herron (dealing with an ankle injury) has seen plenty of tackle reps this season as well and seems to have made a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Story continues