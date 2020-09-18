Friday Mailbag: Should Patriots consider paying up for Allen Robinson?

Perry's Mailbag: Should Pats pay up for an upgrade at receiver? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

*Editor's Note: Every Friday during the NFL season, Phil Perry will answer your Patriots questions. Submit your questions to Phil via Twitter @PhilAPerry or via Instagram @philaperry.

Chances Pats land OBJ or Allen Robinson? — Matt McNichol (@MattMcNichol17) September 18, 2020

Matt! You are the voice of a region. Seems like everyone wants to know if there's a chance the Patriots can add to what currently looks like a receiving corps lacking juice.

Let's eliminate Odell Beckham Jr. from the equation right off the bat -- for now, at least. His team just won a division game and he played well. The offense looked much better, and the quarterback looked somewhat competent. Don't think they'll be itching to deal one of their most talented players.

That leaves Allen Robinson, who I think is the more intriguing fit anyway. Consider who Robinson has had throwing him footballs over the course of his career: Christian Hackenberg at Penn State, Blake Bortles in Jacksonville and Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago. We know he's a tremendous talent . . . and yet we still don't know just how good he is because of the quarterbacks to whom he's been tethered.

Is a Robinson trade realistic? Our Bears Insider JJ Stankevitz says they really have no other option than to extend Robinson. He's their best offensive player. He's 27. Their roster isn't really on schedule for a tear-down rebuild -- which trading Robinson for a draft pick would signal -- because they have big-money deals tied up in defensive players Khalil Mack, Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson and Robert Quinn.

General manager Ryan Pace said recently that a cratering cap in 2021 won't "permit us from doing the things that we want to do." And it shouldn't. Star players like Robinson aren't likely to be impacted by the cap falling. It's the middle-tier vets who will likely be squeezed tightest.

How about on the Patriots' end, though? They have more than enough cap space to handle the prorated portion of Robinson's 2020 base salary that would travel with him in a trade. And because Robinson has just this year remaining on his contract, Chicago's asking price probably can't be exorbitant (another reason why it'd make sense for them to extend him rather than accept pennies on the dollar via trade.)

Would the Patriots be willing to go to the lengths required to get Robinson? Give up a second-round pick -- the price they paid for an inferior player (albeit with an additional year on his contract) last season in Mohamed Sanu -- and perhaps more? Depends on how they view their team.

If this is a rebuilding year, as our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran has argued, then dealing away draft capital and shelling out big money to keep Robinson around long-term might not be the wisest course of action. The Patriots remain one of the league's oldest teams. And while the 2019 draft class showed out in Week 1, they need to continue to build up their foundation of young talent through the draft.

I don't see this as a rebuilding year, though.

The Patriots have the best coach and quarterback in their division. They have the best offensive coordinator and offensive line in their division. They have the best defensive player and best secondary in their division. This should be a playoff team.

And Robinson may fill their most glaring need -- an explosive-play threat who can win one-on-one matchups in obvious passing situations. There's a case to be made that paying for that player with a draft pick (or two) and then with a new contract -- particularly when the Patriots are scheduled to be among the league leaders in cap space in 2021 -- is worthwhile.

It'd be an all-in kind of move, which the Patriots have already tried at that position with Sanu and Antonio Brown before him in 2019. But this may be the kind of year where an all-in move makes sense.

Next year could actually look more like a rebuild than this one. There's no guarantee Cam Newton remains in New England (though the Patriots could hand him the franchise tag) and Stephon Gilmore's contract will need to be reworked for next season. Other key players like Joe Thuney, David Andrews, James White and Lawrence Guy -- a franchise-tag player and three 2020 captains -- are set to hit free agency.