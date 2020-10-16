Friday Mailbag: How should Patriots address WR need at NFL trade deadline?

Perry's Mailbag: Should Pats target Julio Jones to address WR need? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

*Editor's Note: Every Friday during the NFL season, Phil Perry will answer your Patriots questions. Submit your questions to Phil via Twitter @PhilAPerry or via Instagram @philaperry.

Who do you think the pats will add at trade deadline? Bell? Cooper? TE? #mailbag — Frogman (@FrogmanRecovery) October 14, 2020

I'd be looking at receivers and tight ends, Frogman. I like the idea of taking a low-cost flier on A.J. Green (Cam Newton has worked well with big-bodied receivers throughout his career) or John Ross (adding some speed to guard against defenses loading the box makes sense).

Green might cost a little more in terms of compensation, but it shouldn't take more than a mid-round pick. A mid-round pick swap actually feels more likely to me. Ross should be available for a late-round pick or late-round pick-swap.

The shoot-for-the-moon deal is to see if Atlanta would be willing to part with Julio Jones.

They'd want a first-rounder for him, probably. He's 31. He has three years left on his deal after this one, but only his 2021 salary is guaranteed. It'd be a lot, no doubt. Pick compensation. Cap hit. It'd be a lot. (Particularly with the cap about to shrink.)

The question to me is, do the Patriots want to spend significant draft capital to try to win this year?

The AFC is clustered with a large group of flawed teams at the top. It's a weird year. Do they try to capitalize and go all out to win knowing they may only have Cam Newton for a short period of time?

They need receiver help. Bill Belichick said on a conference call this week he hoped Gunner Olszewski can give the team some explosive plays. Not sure how likely that is to come to fruition, and it tells you they need to get explosive. If the Falcons are tanking for Trevor Lawrence (which they should be), Jones should be available.

It's harder to find tight ends who'd make sense via trade. I'd simply start playing Devin Asiasi a little more to see what I have in him before sending away draft picks for someone else.

Asiasi has legitimate physical tools. It may be a lot for him to play much as a rookie given this strange offseason and given how difficult it is to transition from the college game to the pro game at that position. He played just eight snaps in Kansas City after getting almost 30 the week prior against the Raiders.

But if ever there was a time to play him more, this would be it. Denver has struggled against two-tight-end sets this season, allowing a 61 percent success rate on passes out of 12 personnel and 9.3 yards per pass attempt.

If the Patriots aren't buyers at the trade deadline (I fully expect they won't be) then why not play the rookie tight ends to at least see what you got going into next year. — Crash187m (@billstanton1217) October 15, 2020

Yes, Crash!

Thoughts on going after a TE from struggling NFC team? Maybe Ertz or Rudolph/Smith Jr? — flaco hernandez (@johnathan_r) October 15, 2020

Not a bad thought, Johnathan. The Vikings guys are so important to their operation -- they use multi-tight end sets on over a third of their snaps -- that I think they'd be out of the conversation.

Zach Ertz is an interesting name for the Eagles to shop, but I'm not sure that team is willing to start selling pieces -- even if they should be. They have a quarterback they've invested in. They have a coach who's won a Super Bowl. They play in a division that is ... atrocious ... so they're going to be mathematically in the hunt for a while here.

Again, hard to find many tight end options via trade who make sense.

Who do you see winning the AFC east? Josh Allen looks pretty good — Jon Wise (@jmcderm009) October 14, 2020

Picked the Patriots before the season. Sticking with that.

Josh Allen has been much better than I thought he'd be. I said before the season he wasn't good at football. Mea culpa. But he's still not as good as he's been made out to be. He has incredible physical skills and people fall in love with the highlight plays. But he still loses [clap clap] his [clap clap] mind [clap clap] from time to time.

He beat the Jets. He beat the Dolphins by three. He beat the Rams after trying like hell to give that game away. He beat the Raiders, who have the second-worst defense in the NFL, per Football Outsiders. He helped the Bills score just 16 against a Titans team that barely practiced.

