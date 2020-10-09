Friday Mailbag: Examining Jarrett Stidham vs. Brian Hoyer; Where Patriots rank in AFC

Perry's Mailbag: Examining Stidham vs. Hoyer; Where Patriots rank in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who do you anticipate starting at QB against Denver if Cam isn’t ready to go? — Matt McNichol (@MattMcNichol17) October 7, 2020

I can't make a coherent argument in favor of Brian Hoyer.

The benefit he had over Jarrett Stidham going into Monday's game in Kansas City was that he was the safer option. Then he turned it over twice and his brain shut off at what most football experts would consider a fairly inopportune time as the clock wound down at the end of the first half.

Stidham provides more physical ability (he completed two scramble-drill throws for a combined 42 yards at Arrowhead Stadium). Stidham was more consistently accurate Monday (he had three passes dropped) despite getting third-string reps since the middle of training camp. In my opinion, even if the Patriots do nothing more than hold walkthroughs over the weekend before their second straight Monday game, Stidham will give the Patriots a better shot to win.

Even if it's a toss-up, the Patriots should roll with Stidham just to see how he performs after an adverse week. There's something to be gleaned about a young quarterback in the system. Gather information. Good or bad. That's the path that makes the most sense to me.

In case you needed to brush up on how Cam Newton could potentially be available, we've got you covered here.

Is Cam being tested every day like the rest of the team or are the waiting a few days? For example, today Gilmore tests positive but the rest of the team is negative, does that mean Cam was tested and it came back negative? — Paul Yanow (@pyanow45) October 7, 2020

When you hear that the Patriots came back with nothing but negative tests in a given day, those tests do not include Newton, Stephon Gilmore or Bill Murray. It's unclear how they're testing at the moment.

With Newton, it might not matter. He can return Monday -- so long as he gets clearance from the league and remains asymptomatic -- because that will be 10 days removed from his first positive last Friday. After 10 days, the test results become obsolete. Why? Some people will continue to yield positive tests for weeks and weeks after being infected, even if they are no longer infectious. After 10 days, the NFL has deemed it safe for asymptomatic players to return. (Confused? Here's that link again.)

How are you doing first? Please be safe. Second, what is the chance the NFL cancels the season if this continues? — Harry Mann jr. (@HarryMannjr1) October 8, 2020

Harry, you're a sweetheart. Doing fine. Hope you're well, pal. The Bag community? The best.

To your questions, I can tell you that after talking to several people around the league this week . . . it's going to take more than a couple teams having COVID issues for the NFL to consider canceling the season. It's going to take more than a couple teams having COVID issues for the NFL to consider delaying the season. It's just not on the table right now.

And an important note here from our friend Judy Battista at NFL Network: Even if the Patriots pop up with more positive tests in the next few days, if those tests are produced by individuals considered "close contacts" of already-infected players, Monday's game will not be delayed or postponed. In that case there might be some risk of playing a player who's been infected and hasn't yet tested positive. But CDC data suggests that most secondary infections -- if there were any that took place on Monday or Tuesday morning, when the team traveled to and from Kansas City with Gilmore -- would have occurred by Monday.

When can we realistically expect contributions from Keene and Asiasi — Boom80517 (@boom80517) October 8, 2020

Let's go in order here, Boom. With Dalton Keene, it might be Year 2 before we see consistent returns from him. He was ruled out with an injury for the first two weeks of his rookie season. He's been a healthy scratch for the last two. I wouldn't rule out a special-teams role for him this year. I wouldn't rule out the possibility that he could see fullback snaps if Jakob Johnson was ever forced to miss time. But, for now, it looks like it'll be an uphill climb for Keene to become a consistent contributor.

