Friday Mailbag: Examining Cam Newton's play, Patriots trade options before deadline

Perry's Mailbag: Examining Newton's play, Patriots trade options before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Phillip, has Cam Newton gotten worse since week 1, or has he just not progressed in the way we expected after promising first few weeks? Do you expect him to progress, or should we be afraid we've seen his current ceiling already? — Megan Kelly (@mmegankelly) October 23, 2020

Hard to throw out what happened last weekend, Megan. But I think we should -- for now, at least -- throw out what happened last weekend if we're trying to figure out who Cam Newton is in the Patriots offense right now and who he might become. Newton had more control of the passing game in Week 1 than he did in Week 6. The lack of practice time clearly impacted him. Probably more so than anyone else on the roster. The indecision, the lack of anticipation . . . it was alarming. My guess is we won't see that continue as long as the team can practice regularly. Practice will also help Newton get back on top of the mechanics that he's said he's worked on so diligently with Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch since arriving in Foxboro. Those seemed to be compromised thanks to Newton's time away.

The worry for the Patriots, I think, would be not if Newton is the guy we saw last weekend in an outlier situation. The worry would be if Newton is the player we saw in Week 3. The Patriots won that week, at home against the Raiders and their bottom-of-the-league defense (31st in DVOA). But Newton had four passes that could've gone for turnovers. He completed just three that traveled 10 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage. Just over 60 percent of his passes were caught for less than 6.0 yards per attempt. Not ideal.

When Newton's passing has gone sideways in the past, it's looked that way. He's been inaccurate. He's put the football in positions where it can be picked off. He ranked 30th of 35 quarterbacks in turnover-worth throw percentage in his last real season in Carolina in 2018, per Pro Football Focus. With this group of receivers -- which ranks 23rd in contested catch rate -- gambling with those kinds of throws the way he did in Week 3 could lead to some ugly results on the scoreboard.

After back-to-back dud performances against Las Vegas and Denver, Newton's numbers through the air this season aren't pretty. He's 18th in yards per attempt (7.5) and 29th in quarterback rating (81.5). He has a 1-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio despite averaging only 6.3 air yards per attempt. He knows he needs to do more.

"I just haven't been good," he said Thursday. "I haven't matched enough good plays together for my liking. That's what it comes down to.

"When I mean 'good plays,' I mean right reads, I mean ball positioning, I mean making guys miss. The whole gamut of how I play. I know what I'm capable of. My standard is extremely high and I haven't been meeting it. My personal standard. That's how I feel."

His mechanics can improve. His timing with his pass-catchers can improve. Practice should help. The question is, for fans like Megan and others, how far can this Patriots offense -- and its passing offense in particular -- progress based on those things alone? Or does a trade to improve the offensive weaponry around Newton need to take place for there to be any kind of discernable leap?

I think adding a piece probably has to happen if the Patriots want to be more efficient. There's a blueprint to defending the Patriots right now. When teams take away the run and rob short-to-intermediate routes, McDaniels simply doesn't have the players to threaten defenses vertically. Damiere Byrd seems to be the only player with the speed to challenge defenses in that area of the field. Without another reliably explosive threat, it's easier to take away what Newton and the Patriots do well.

-Have Dolphins taken themselves out of the AFC East race by starting Tua? Fitzmagic give them a better chance to win? — Dave Cherubin (@DaveCherubin) October 23, 2020

I don't think so. I'm not sure they were good enough to be in the race -- really in the race -- to begin with. Their offensive and defensive lines are not good. Tua Tagovailoa, who obviously has just overcome a serious injury, needs to be ready to get rid of the football quickly in order to protect himself. If he doesn't, behind that line, Ryan Fitzpatrick might be back in sooner than he's anticipating.

