Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have released their second injury reports of the week on Friday. Both teams had new additions to the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Chris Jones

NIR / Groin / Wrist

DNP

DT Khalen Saunders

Knee

DNP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Triceps

DNP

DB Tyrann Mathieu

Illness

DNP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

LP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

RB Darrel Williams

Hamstring

FP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Wrist

FP

QB Chad Henne

Finger

FP

RT Mike Remmers

Knee

LP

CB Charvarius Ward

Foot

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t spotted on the practice field during the portion of practice open to the media. He was reported as a non-participant in practice with an illness by the team.

  • Charvarius Ward, Mike Remmers and Chad Henne all popped up as new additions to the injury report. Ward, who was being eased back in last week from a quad injury is now dealing with a foot injury that saw him limited. Remmers, who dealt with a back injury during training camp was also limited by a knee injury on Friday. Finally, Henne was listed as a full participant with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Giants

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

RB Saquon Barkley

Ankle

DNP

WR Kadarius Toney

Knee

LP

WR Kenny Golladay

Ankle

DNP

LB Lorenzo Carter

Ankle

DNP

DB Nate Ebner

Ankle

DNP

TE Evan Engram

Calf

LP

WR Sterling Shepard

Hamstring

LP

DT Danny Shelton

Pec

LP

TE Kaden Smith

Knee

LP

LB Carter Coughlin

Ankle

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Kadarius Toney returned to practice as a limited participant and that was about the only good news for New York.

  • Carter Coughlin was a non-participant with a new ankle injury on Friday. That’s never a good sign and typically indicates a new injury occurring in practice.

