Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have released their second injury reports of the week on Friday. Both teams had new additions to the injury report.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Chris Jones
NIR / Groin / Wrist
DNP
DT Khalen Saunders
Knee
DNP
LB Anthony Hitchens
Triceps
DNP
Illness
DNP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
LP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
RB Darrel Williams
Hamstring
FP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Wrist
FP
QB Chad Henne
Finger
FP
RT Mike Remmers
Knee
LP
Foot
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t spotted on the practice field during the portion of practice open to the media. He was reported as a non-participant in practice with an illness by the team.
Charvarius Ward, Mike Remmers and Chad Henne all popped up as new additions to the injury report. Ward, who was being eased back in last week from a quad injury is now dealing with a foot injury that saw him limited. Remmers, who dealt with a back injury during training camp was also limited by a knee injury on Friday. Finally, Henne was listed as a full participant with a finger injury on his throwing hand.
Giants
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
RB Saquon Barkley
Ankle
DNP
WR Kadarius Toney
Knee
LP
WR Kenny Golladay
Ankle
DNP
LB Lorenzo Carter
Ankle
DNP
DB Nate Ebner
Ankle
DNP
TE Evan Engram
Calf
LP
WR Sterling Shepard
Hamstring
LP
DT Danny Shelton
Pec
LP
TE Kaden Smith
Knee
LP
LB Carter Coughlin
Ankle
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Kadarius Toney returned to practice as a limited participant and that was about the only good news for New York.
Carter Coughlin was a non-participant with a new ankle injury on Friday. That’s never a good sign and typically indicates a new injury occurring in practice.
