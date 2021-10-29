Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have released their second injury reports of the week on Friday. Both teams had new additions to the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DE Chris Jones NIR / Groin / Wrist DNP DT Khalen Saunders Knee DNP LB Anthony Hitchens Triceps DNP DB Tyrann Mathieu Illness DNP FB Michael Burton Pectoral LP LG Joe Thuney Hand FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP RB Darrel Williams Hamstring FP RG Trey Smith Ankle FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Wrist FP QB Chad Henne Finger FP RT Mike Remmers Knee LP CB Charvarius Ward Foot LP

Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t spotted on the practice field during the portion of practice open to the media. He was reported as a non-participant in practice with an illness by the team.

Charvarius Ward, Mike Remmers and Chad Henne all popped up as new additions to the injury report. Ward, who was being eased back in last week from a quad injury is now dealing with a foot injury that saw him limited. Remmers, who dealt with a back injury during training camp was also limited by a knee injury on Friday. Finally, Henne was listed as a full participant with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Giants

Player Injury Participation* RB Saquon Barkley Ankle DNP WR Kadarius Toney Knee LP WR Kenny Golladay Ankle DNP LB Lorenzo Carter Ankle DNP DB Nate Ebner Ankle DNP TE Evan Engram Calf LP WR Sterling Shepard Hamstring LP DT Danny Shelton Pec LP TE Kaden Smith Knee LP LB Carter Coughlin Ankle DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Kadarius Toney returned to practice as a limited participant and that was about the only good news for New York.

Carter Coughlin was a non-participant with a new ankle injury on Friday. That’s never a good sign and typically indicates a new injury occurring in practice.

