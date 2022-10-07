Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both released their second injury reports of the week on Friday. There was only one change for the Chiefs, but a few significant ones for the Raiders.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Quad

FP

TE Jody Fortson

Shoulder

FP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Abdomen

FP

WR Skyy Moore

Ankle

FP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Ankle

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

LP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

C Creed Humphrey

NIR

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Still no Harrison Butker on Thursday. From what Dave Toub had to say, it’ll be a stretch for him to be back this week.

  • Creed Humphrey was back at practice on Friday after a personal day on Thursday.

  • The team initially reported that Trey Smith wouldn’t practice, but he was actually able to get in a limited practice. It sounds like this isn’t an injury that will keep him out of Week 5, but soreness and pain management is the focus right now.

Raiders

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Hunter Renfrow

Concussion

FP

LB Jayon Brown

Hamstring

DNP

LB Denzel Perryman

Concussion

FP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Knee

FP

CB Sam Webb

Hamstring

LP

TE Darren Waller

Shoulder

FP

S Roderic Teamer

Illness

FP

TE Foster Moreau

Knee

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Raiders OT Justin Herron was removed from the injury report because he was placed on injured reserve with on Friday. He suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice. Herron appeared in 17 offensive snaps as an extra blocker in Week 4.

  • LB Jayon Brown was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday.

  • Everyone who was limited on Thursday outside of Brown and Sam Webb, was upgraded to a full participant on Friday.

