Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both released their second injury reports of the week on Friday. There was only one change for the Chiefs, but a few significant ones for the Raiders.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Quad
FP
TE Jody Fortson
Shoulder
FP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Abdomen
FP
WR Skyy Moore
Ankle
FP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Ankle
FP
RG Trey Smith
Pec
LP
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
C Creed Humphrey
NIR
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Still no Harrison Butker on Thursday. From what Dave Toub had to say, it’ll be a stretch for him to be back this week.
Creed Humphrey was back at practice on Friday after a personal day on Thursday.
The team initially reported that Trey Smith wouldn’t practice, but he was actually able to get in a limited practice. It sounds like this isn’t an injury that will keep him out of Week 5, but soreness and pain management is the focus right now.
Raiders
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Hunter Renfrow
Concussion
FP
LB Jayon Brown
Hamstring
DNP
LB Denzel Perryman
Concussion
FP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Knee
FP
CB Sam Webb
Hamstring
LP
TE Darren Waller
Shoulder
FP
S Roderic Teamer
Illness
FP
TE Foster Moreau
Knee
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Raiders OT Justin Herron was removed from the injury report because he was placed on injured reserve with on Friday. He suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice. Herron appeared in 17 offensive snaps as an extra blocker in Week 4.
LB Jayon Brown was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday.
Everyone who was limited on Thursday outside of Brown and Sam Webb, was upgraded to a full participant on Friday.