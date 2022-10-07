Friday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both released their second injury reports of the week on Friday. There was only one change for the Chiefs, but a few significant ones for the Raiders.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Quad FP TE Jody Fortson Shoulder FP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Abdomen FP WR Skyy Moore Ankle FP DE Mike Danna Calf FP WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Ankle FP RG Trey Smith Pec LP K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP C Creed Humphrey NIR FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Still no Harrison Butker on Thursday. From what Dave Toub had to say, it’ll be a stretch for him to be back this week.

Creed Humphrey was back at practice on Friday after a personal day on Thursday.

The team initially reported that Trey Smith wouldn’t practice, but he was actually able to get in a limited practice. It sounds like this isn’t an injury that will keep him out of Week 5, but soreness and pain management is the focus right now.

Raiders

Player Injury Participation* WR Hunter Renfrow Concussion FP LB Jayon Brown Hamstring DNP LB Denzel Perryman Concussion FP CB Rock Ya-Sin Knee FP CB Sam Webb Hamstring LP TE Darren Waller Shoulder FP S Roderic Teamer Illness FP TE Foster Moreau Knee DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Raiders OT Justin Herron was removed from the injury report because he was placed on injured reserve with on Friday. He suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice. Herron appeared in 17 offensive snaps as an extra blocker in Week 4.

LB Jayon Brown was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday.

Everyone who was limited on Thursday outside of Brown and Sam Webb, was upgraded to a full participant on Friday.

