Friday’s injury report for Chargers ahead of AFC West showdown with Raiders
The Chargers had their second practice ahead of Monday night’s division matchup with the Raiders.
There were seven players listed, with four limited players and three who participated in a full practice. Not one player worked on the side during the practice portion open to the media.
Most notably, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen was once again a limited participant with a sustained ankle injury; however, there’s been nothing to suggest that Allen’s status for the AFC West showdown is in danger.
The other three limiteds listed on Friday’s injury report include: cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive lineman Justin Jones and long snapper Matt Overton. Head coach Brandon Staley expected Jones to return to practice fully yesterday, but he remains listed as a limited player.
Edge defender Joey Bosa, who is dealing with a foot/ankle injury, fully participated in back-to-back practices. Safeties Alohi Gilman and Derwin James also practiced fully, an improvement from their status Thursday.