Friday Hash: Pat Dooley’s morning-after assessment of Florida’s Orange and Blue Game

As spring games go, Thursday night’s was not one to watch a second time.

Give credit to Florida’s athletic department staff for making it as good as possible with fireworks and way better song selections than usual (that’s a personal choice), but there was little to get excited about.

Remember this – spring games are like distracted conversations. The more time passes, the less likely you are to remember them.

Still, the Friday Hash is here for one more look back at a beautiful night of spring football in Gainesville (What happened to all the rain that was supposed to come?).

I still understand why Billy Napier is having these games on Thursday night...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… because you can get more high school kids to visit. I don’t know how much of an effect the quiet stadium had on those players, but they know how loud it gets when something happens.

The announced attendance was 42,000 and you can always knock about 5k off that total. But it was a good crowd. They just didn’t have much on offense to cheer about.

Napier said that in his first year...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… they built the spring game around Good Friday hoping to get plenty of student involvement. But it really is about getting kids on campus who might have choices if you play on Saturday.

“I think we’ll quality control and kind of get an idea would we have been better off Friday night or Saturday,” he said. “I think each year is a little bit different based off of your footprint, who else has a game, and it worked. It don’t matter when you play at the University of Florida.

“If your staff is working really hard, there’s a lot of talent that can get in the car and drive here. We’ll make a decision each year in what we think is the best from a recruiting strategy standpoint, and I think it paid off today.”

They brought both quarterbacks in to talk to the media

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Graham Mertz was frustrated that they couldn’t score more points. “I wouldn’t say even close to satisfied,” Mertz said. “I think that’s why we all play this game. I think that’s why the coaches coach. We’re addicted to always getting better, so definitely not satisfied with it.”

Story continues

Napier was not pleased with either offense either and if you saw the game, you probably understand why.

Look, I get that you were hoping to see something special

Jesse Gann/Gainesville Sun

But offense is about more than quarterback play. Two things worked against them in this spring game – the secondary really covered (hoo-ray) and the pass protection was not good, Napier calling the pocket muddy.

“The pressure was a factor tonight,” Napier said.

Which gets us back to the same question...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… of whether Florida’s defense has really improved or the offense has taken a step back. A year ago, we saw Florida had a first-round pick at quarterback who struggled with consistency.

But what I saw in this game was a defense that played with great enthusiasm and effort and played smart after a few early penalties. Remember that the defensive coordinator hasn’t had much time with this group.

Getting Ricky Pearsall back feels like it was huge

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

The guy makes plays and you know that defenses are going to key on him. That should open things up for the other wide receivers. Florida has more speed at that position than a year ago and it will be interesting to see which guys use the summer to get more playing time.

One more thing on the lack of offense

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

They were close to scoring a bunch. But Caleb Douglas fumbled a big play away at the 10 and the third-string center snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head a few times and there were other penalties and a couple of really poor throws.

It was like the offense was playing vanilla and the defense was mixing in some butter pecan swirl. The defense was actually fun to watch again.

After the game, Napier talked about adding a quarterback in the portal

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

But don’t get your hopes up. I would think there are guys getting beat out in the spring who may be interested and then you are having to teach him the new system. But they will bring someone in, maybe just to back up the guys who played Thursday night.

“Yeah, I think that process is underway to some degree. I think we’ll know more pretty soon,” Napier said. “That’s what I would say in that regard. Yes, we anticipate adding a player to our team at that position.”

Interesting to note that Trey Smack made the game-winner...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… after missing two other kicks and last year’s kicker Adam Mihalek tried none. He was among the erratic Gators last year and a lot of his decision whether to stay or not could come down to whether he is put back on scholarship in the fall after being there in the spring. Keep your eyes on this one.

In closing, spring is over

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Napier believes he has a team that likes playing together and nobody came away from this spring game thinking any offensive records are in jeopardy. There is a belief in that building that this will be a better team than Napier’s first. Just not putting the quarterbacks in a position where they have to score 35 points every game will give this team a chance.

Spring was another step in the right direction. It was a little one, but it feels like progress.

