Friday update: Greg Schiano says there is no decision on who starts at quarterback for Rutgers against Boston College

For a month now, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano said that he was uncertain where things stood with naming a starting quarterback. He didn’t have an answer after training. No answer after the first or second scrimmage the past two weeks.

Not even an answer when the media jokingly asked him on Wednesday. And now ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Boston College, Schiano not only won’t say who the starter is, he says he doesn’t know himself.

In an appearance on WFAN on Friday morning, Schiano was asked about the status of naming a starting quarterback. The Rutgers football head coach worked through the permutations of the answer before giving his answer.

One day out from the season starting and Schiano doesn’t have a starter named.

“You know I don’t know if this is good or bad, but it’s good because I can tell you the truth. Sometimes coaches tell you I haven’t and they really have. Or they’ll tell you ‘No, I haven’t.’ I’m not telling you. I can literally tell you: I’m still bouncing around in my head because I feel good with all and I think the more important thing is our team does,” Schiano said on WFAN on Friday morning. “I don’t think our guys are going to be fazed at all if one guy’s in there and then another series another guy’s in there so we’re gonna play them. I think everyone’s gonna get a chance to play. We’ll figure this thing out as we go. We’re a young team and this is the beginning of something.”

Throughout the spring and then in August during training camp, Rutgers has had a quarterback competition between super senior Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt (a redshirt freshman) and Evan Simon (a redshirt sophomore).

This week, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said he was uncertain what direction Schiano and the Rutgers coaching staff would be going in terms of naming a starter. Hafley did, however, rave about the potential of Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit who joined the Rutgers program last September.

