FRIDAY FRENZY - Mike Dyer's postgame thoughts

Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians are about to become history. On Monday, one of the American League's charter members will play its final home game of 2021, and also its last at Progressive Field as the Indians, the team’s name since 1915, when “Shoeless” Joe Jackson was the starting right fielder on opening day. Much more than the makeup of a rainout against the Kansas City Royals, the home finale will signify the end of one era and beginning of a new chapter for the team, which will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.