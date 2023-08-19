Friday football roundup: Smigiel ties county record with 7 TD passes in season-opening win

On the night Brady Smigiel welcomed his twin brother back to the lineup, the Newbury Park High sophomore joined one of Ventura County’s elite passing clubs.

Smigiel tied the Ventura County record for passing touchdowns in a game by throwing for seven scores in a wild 59-49, season-opening win over visiting Golden Valley on Friday night.

Brady Smigiel completed 21 of 31 passes for 304 yards and seven touchdowns, four of them to his twin brother Beau.

Beau Smigiel, who missed most of his freshman season after tearing an ACL in August 2022, caught five passes for 93 yards in his return.

"It was exciting," said Joe Smigiel, the Panthers head coach and proud father. "They tried to take away the outside guys and (Beau) took advantage. He has worked hard. I'm proud of him."

Brady Smigiel became the 10th quarterback to tie the mark originally set by Newbury Park junior Rudy Carpenter against Agoura in 2002. He also joins Newbury Park’s Cameron Rising, Thousand Oaks’ Max Gilliam and Camarillo’s Jake Constantine. Fillmore junior Anthony Tafoya threw for seven TDs last season against Vazquez.

In 13 career starts, the reigning Cal Hi Sports Freshman of the Year has now led Newbury Park to 50-plus points five times.

Brady Smigiel to Beau Smigiel foe the TD! Brady’s 7th TD pass on the night and Beau’s 4th TD catch!

⁦@vcsjoecurley⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ ⁦@GregBiggins⁩ pic.twitter.com/Qg5WTwm6V1 — Keith Smith (@K12Elite) August 19, 2023

Shane Rosenthal caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Jaden Mack caught three passes for 62 yards and a TD. Noah McArthur ran for 72 yards and a TD on nine carries.

Trailing 42-40 after three quarters, Smigiel threw three TD passes in the fourth quarter — two to Beau and one to Rosenthal — to lift the Panthers.

“It was the most nuts game of all time,” Joe Smigiel said. “We’re going to go as fast as we can."

Beau Smigiel returned less than a year after tearing knee ligaments in a 51-0 win over El Camino Real on Aug. 26, 2022.

"I was trusting my thoughts and how I was going to play," Beau Smigiel said. "I found the openings a lot. Brady would scramble and I would look at the linebackers and find the openings.

“It’s cool to be part of the night he had last night, especially because he’s my brother.”

Oaks Christian 55, Chaminade 28

The Lions roared to the victory at home by scoring on their first five possessions.

Running back Deshonne Redeaux rushed for three touchdowns and 92 yards on just seven carries and McKenzie Parks ran for 135 yards, including an 85-yard score. Justice Williams caught five passes for 76 yards and two TDs.

OAKS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL | YOU CANNOT BRING HIM DOWN. HES TOO STRONG. Deshonne Redeaux with a 30-yard touchdown run! Lions up 21-7 with 1:41 left in the first quarter. #LionPride #OneOaksChristian pic.twitter.com/8vxwsngnE2 — Oaks Christian Lions (@OaksChrstnLions) August 19, 2023

Two seniors shared the quarterback duties. Nate Bennett completed 10 of 12 attempts for 120 yards and one touchdown. Devin Tate was 7 of 8 for 70 yards and two TDs.

Oaks Christian will host Sierra Canyon next Friday.

Moorpark 42, Hueneme 6

Luke Cochran racked up 80 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and Noah Salgado rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on four carries to lead the Musketeers to the win at home.

Quarterback Lance Olivares hit Kevin Brannon for a 68-yard scoring strike for Hueneme’s points.

“We did some good stuff,” first-year Hueneme head coach Jake Goossen-Brown said. “Lance was making good decisions. He put the ball where it needed to be. … We just need to consistently execute on both sides of the ball.”

Ja’Quon Hargrove had an interception for the Vikings (0-1), who will host Canyon-Canyon Country next Friday.

Moorpark will host Saugus next Friday.

Westlake 59, Taft 13

Jai Bell ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries and Connor Nekovar and Derrick Walker each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the road win.

Walker’s pick-6 was for 35 yards. Nekovar returned his score 33 yards. Braylon Butout had three catches for 49 yards. Nekovar caught two passes for 54 yards.

Westlake plays at Agoura next Friday.

Santa Paula 41, Whittier Christian 14

Running back Allen Macias rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as the Cardinals rolled up more than 300 yards and five scores on the ground in their season opener at Jones Field.

“It was a great night on the ground for us,” Santa Paula coach Mike Montoya said. “The offensive line and defensive lines are the heart and soul of this football team.”

Quarterback Izahah Mata ran for 78 yards and two TDs and Melvin Medina added another for Santa Paula. Montoya also praised sophomore fullback Juan Salazar for his blocking.

“We had a great offseason as a team,” Montoya said. “It’s nice to see all that hard work pay off in the first game.”

Fillmore 43, California City 7

Playing without starting quarterback and a quintet of seniors, Fillmore wasn’t at full strength to start the season.

It didn’t matter.

Running back David Jimenez shifted to quarterback and ran for 101 yards and four touchdowns, including a 35-yard TD on the first offensive snap, as the Flashes rolled on the road in their season opener. Jimenez also completed 8 of 15 passes for 104 yards and kicked five PATs.

Carlos Cabral ran for 64 yards and a TD on nine carries, Joey Ocegueda caught three passes for 41 yards, and Adrian Magaña set up a score with a 54-yard interception return.

“We ran the ball really well,” Fillmore coach Charlie Weis said. “It was a little sloppy at times, which games with two-hour drives will be.”

After missing last season due to injury, Frank Cueva ran for a 7-yard TD on his first varsity touch.

“The whole team went nuts,” Weis said.

Fillmore hosts Burroughs-Burbank next Friday.

Santa Barbara 29, Thousand Oaks 21

Fifteen fresh starters and a new coaching staff received their varsity baptism Friday night.

Santa Barbara scored on its first three possessions to build a 22-7 lead in the first quarter, but the host Lancers made the adjustments needed to make it a game.

“They took the initial punch and gave ourselves a chance to win,” first-year head coach Ben McEnroe said.

Sophomore quarterback Jackson Taylor hit Andrew Lacombe and Silas Kemp on scoring strikes on either side of halftime to pull the Lancers within 22-21.

“It was a dogfight,” McEnroe said. “The initial shock of having that many new players on the field, we held them to seven points for three quarters. We feel good about it with all the young guys.”

Taylor completed 13 of 24 passes for 198 yards, two TDs and an interception. Lacombe caught four passes for 103 yards and a TD. Brolin Harrah ran for 97 yards and a a 1-yard TD on 13 carries. Thousand Oaks (0-1) hosts Ventura next Friday.

Birmingham 60, Royal 0

The Highlanders had a rough season opener at home. Royal plays Castaic at Valencia High next Thursday night.

Santa Monica 28, Calabasas 21

The Coyotes dropped their season opener at home. Calabasas hosts Oak Park next Friday.

