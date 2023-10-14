Friday football roundup: Dover bounces back. Here's how other 7 Seacoast teams did

The seventh week of the high school football season kicked off Friday with eight games, and there will be two games on Saturday.

On Friday in Division I, Dover hosted Timberlane, Winnacunnet visited Alvirne, Exeter traveled to Londonderry, and Spaulding hosted Manchester Memorial.

In Division II, St. Thomas Aquinas hosted Bow, and in Division IV, Somersworth hosted Bishop Brady.

In Maine, Class B Marshwood hosted Class A Noble, and York welcomed Oceanside in Class C.

On Saturday, Portsmouth/Oyster River visits Windham in a Division I game, and Traip Academy visited Sacopee Valley in 8-Man Small South.

In Maine, Marshwood visited Westbrook in Class B South, York hosted Fryeburg Academy in Class C, and Traip Academy hosted Telstar Regional in 8-Man Small South.

Here are the results of Friday's games.

Dover bounces back with 42-28 win over Timberlane

DOVER – Coming off a 42-10 loss at the hands of undefeated defending Division I champion Bedford, Dover senior quarterback Ryder Aubin threw four touchdown passes in a 42-28 rebound victory for the Green Wave on Senior Night at Dunaway Field.

Aubin efficiently completed 12 of 17 passes for 207 yards and added 120 rushing yards on 16 carries and added an interception of Timberlane quarterback Jeremy Mlocek (12-for-23, 191 yards).

Dover’s Bryce Carberry caught a pair of passes for 92 yards and touchdown, while Nate Wood caught three balls for 24 yards and two touchdowns. Brady McInnes also caught a touchdown, added a scoring run and finished with 37 rushing yards.

Syncere Bailey led the Green Wave’s 294-yard rushing attack with 139 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

Dover (4-2) concludes the regular season on the road next week at Concord (1-5 in Division I, 2-5 overall) followed by a trip to Exeter (4-2, 4-3).

Coach’s comment: “It was a great effort, it was Senior Night and it always comes with mixed emotions for the players,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “I thought we came out well to start the game and Timberlane came right back at us. It was a back-and-forth game early on, but we dug our heels in the second half and started playing our best in the third quarter.”

Key moments: Aubin capped off a quick four-play drive to begin the game with a 66-yard touchdown pass to Carberry down the sideline. After Timberlane (2-4, 3-4) punted, Aubin engineered a nine-play drive that ended with a 15-yard scoring pass to Wood on third-and-goal to give Dover a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Timberlane’s Logan Brandano returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and Dover’s next drive stalled at the Owl 25. The Green Wave responded by recovering a fumble off a sack of Mlocek at Timberlane’s 9, and Aubin found Wood for a 5-yard scoring toss on the first play of the second quarter to give Dover a 21-7 lead.

The Owls closed to within a score following a 1-yard keeper by Mlocek, but a 36-yard completion from Aubin to Carberry helped set up an-11 yard untouched scoring run by McInnes. Timberlane closed the gap to 28-21 at halftime after a 61-yard touchdown pass from Mlocek to Jacob Basnett with 1:39 left in the second quarter.

The Owls’ momentum was squashed after a 10-play drive to open the third quarter when Aubin hauled an interception off a tipped pass from lineman Coen Monahan. Aubin then ran for 19 yards and Bailey ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run to give Dover a 35-21 lead midway through the third quarter.

Aubin threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to McInnes in the third to effectively seal the game and added 48 rushing yards on three straight plays in the fourth.

Self-inflicted damage leads to late Marshwood loss to Noble

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine – The Marshwood High School football team has been its own worst enemy this season. That was the case again on Friday night as the Hawks came from two touchdowns back to tie the game in the second half only to let the game slip away due to game-costing back-to-back 15-yard penalties.

Neighboring Class A Noble scored the game’s final 13 points to pull out the win, 33-20, to move to 5-2, while the Class B Hawks slipped to 4-3.

Marshwood trailed 20-7 at the half, but came back to tie it up on sophomore back Cole Goodwin’s second and third TD runs in the third quarter. Goodwin ended the game with 11 carries for 58 yards to go with his three scores. He tallied the Hawks’ first TD in the first quarter on a 9-yard run that was set up by a 50-yard burst from Ryan Essex.

Coach’s comment: “It’s basically immaturity,” said coach Alex Rotsko of the painful penalties. “It’s selfish, very selfish. Someone says something to you or does something to you, and you have to retaliate. You’re not considering the other 50 guys, 55 guys, that are here everyday working hard and trying to win games. Hopefully they’ll learn their lesson.”

Key moments: After tying the game late in the third quarter on Goodwin’s third TD, the Hawks seemed to have all the momentum. They lost it just like that and in a way that can drive a coach to distraction.

The Knights had the ball on their own 43 after a Marshwood penalty moved the ball from the 28. On their first play, they gained two yards, but the Hawks lost their cool. They were assessed a late-hit 15-yard penalty and then werer assessed an additional unsportsmanlike penalty. The ball was marched to the Marshwood 25, suddenly great field position for the Knights.

Two plays later and on the first play of the fourth quarter, Tommy Gagnon scooted in from 17 yards out to give Noble the lead for good, 27-20, after Kaleb Dustin’s PAT kick.

The Knights added an insurance TD following a Marshwood three-and-out. Quarterback Jamier Rose overcame a 22-yard loss on a bad snap to complete a 39-yard strike to Sean Davis to the Marshwood 12. Two plays later, Rose darted in from the 10 to widen the lead to 13.

Rose had a hand in all three of his team’s first-half TDs with a 2-yard keeper and scoring strikes to Kevin Chandler (17 yards) and Taivian Brown (48 yards). Two of the scores were set up by interceptions.

Up next: Marshwood plays at Class B South leader Kennebunk (6-1) next Friday at 6 p.m.

– Mike Whaley

Winnacunnet sees slim playoff hopes erased with 28-0 loss at Alvirne

HUDSON – With their slim playoff hopes still alive, the Winnacunnet High School football team found itself in a scoreless tie with Alvirne midway through the second quarter of Friday’s Division I game.

However, the Broncos scored a 42-yard touchdown on fourth-and-6 with 5:01 left in the half, and added a 31-yard touchdown on a third-and-10 in the final minute of the half, and the Warriors fell to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in Division I with a 28-0 loss.

“I think our defense, minus those two plays, played excellent in the first half,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said. “But we didn’t play good situational football on those two plays. It really was as simple as that. We definitely didn’t execute those plays liked we wanted to.”

Key moments: Alvirne senior running back Aidan Mills scored his team’s final three touchdowns. He caught a 31-yard scoring strike from Shawn Boudreau with 48.7 seconds left in the half, and added touchdown runs of 23 and 58 yards, respectively in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Mills gained 176 yards on 21 carries More impressively, his first two carries went for minus-7 yards, and had four carries for a loss, and two additional carries for no gain.

“He’s as good as any back as we’ve had to deal with,” Francoeur said. “His game is his speed game for sure, but he has great vision. We kind of game-planned to try and bottle him behind the line of scrimmage as quick as possible, and try to stunt at him all night long. We knew if he got into the open field a couple times we would be in trouble, and eventually that’s what happened.”

Mills had lengthy runs of 58, 23, 16, 15, 13.

Beaudreau connected with Jonavan Santana for 42 yards for Alvirne’s first touchdown.

The Warriors, trailing 14-0, took the second-half kickoff and faced a fourth-and-2 from the Alvirne 34. Junior Mason McDonald was stopped just short of the line to gain, giving possession back to the Broncos.

That would be the deepest penetration into Alvirne territory the Warriors would have in the game, reaching the 33.

“It was a game of missed opportunities across the board,” Francoeur said. “It wasn’t necessarily bad football, we just didn’t make the plays when we had them set up. I think we had four to six plays tonight where if we hit one or two of them it’s a different football game. Credit to Alvirne, a good football team. They did what they needed to do. Definitely didn’t feel like a 28-0 game, that’s for sure. We know our margin of error isn’t very big right now, and when we have an opportunity to hit something big, we have to make sure we execute.”

Key players: Mason McDonald had 18 carries for 77 yards, both career highs. He also intercepted a Beaudreau pass early in the second quarter.

Winnacunnet senior Jake Magri recovered an Alvirne fumble near midfield in the first quarter, and had many tackles for a loss or no gain.

Winnacunnet junior Logan Lochiatto had a 9-yard reception in the first quarter; it would be the only catch of the night for the Warriors.

Up next: Winnacunnet visits Timberlane on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. scheduled kickoff.

-Jay Pinsonnault

St. Thomas Aquinas doubles up Bow, 18-9

DOVER - St. Thomas Aquinas opened each half with a touchdown and ended the first half with another, and the defense held strong enough to secure an 18-9 win over Bow and improved to 5-2 in Division II.

After forcing a three-and-out on Bow’s first possession, the Saints quickly marched 59 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead. Bow (3-3) moved the ball well after that, but had to settle for a 31-yard field goal on its next drive.

Bow reached the red zone on four different occasions in the game, and came away with a field goal, a touchdown, a missed field goal and a blocked field goal on those possessions. The Saints defense stiffened nearly every time its back was against the wall.

It was at the other end of the field that the St. Thomas defense made perhaps its most important play. With just 10 seconds left in the first half, the Saints forced a Bow fumble that the Saints recovered and turned into a touchdown just before halftime.

Coach’s comment: “Credit to the defense," St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said. "(Bow) moved the ball well against us, but held up when it mattered for the most part. They were resilient and hung together. It was a tough win. We’ll take it and move on to face Plymouth.”

Key moments: Late in the first half Bow forced a St. Thomas punt, and Michael Skowron got off a booming punt, which Sam Grondin downed at the Bow 7.

The Falcons ran on first down, but Adam Auclair never got full possession of the football, and St. Thomas’ Timmy Avery hit him, jarring it loose. Dillon Lassard recovered the fumble at the 7.

One play later Skowron threw a pass that appeared, at first, to be intercepted in the end zone, but Trent Salyards reached around the defender to claim dual possession as the players came to the ground, and the play was ruled a touchdown for the Saints, giving them a 12-3 lead at the half.

St. Thomas then opened the second half with a 10-play, 63 yard drive, capped with a 1-yard Timmy Avery touchdown run.

Key players: Trent Salyards had the decisive 7-yard touchdown reception, and added 75 rushing yards on 13 carries. He also had an interception.

Sam Grondin carried seven times for 54 yards, and made a pair of special teams tackles, and downed the pivotal Skowron punt inside the Bow 10 just before the half.

Timmy Avery ran for 62 yards on 12 carries and played hard-nosed defense throughout the game.

Skowron completed just two of his eight pass attempts, but both completions went for touchdowns, and Declan Healy had a touchdown reception and a big pass breakup on Bow’s last offensive drive.

Up next: St. Thomas (5-2) will host Plymouth (6-1) Friday at 7 p.m.

-Terrill Covey

Londonderry hands Exeter its third straight loss, 35-0

LONDONDERRY - It was a rough outing for the Blue Hawks on Friday night during their Division I road trip to Londonderry.

Exeter dropped it second Division I game in a row, and third straight overall, 35-0 and is now 4-2 on the season with two games remaining in the regular season.

"Some big plays in the first half that (Londonderry) made, pass play and the 50/50 ball down at the goal line, nice play by them. Obviously the takeaways hurt," Exeter head coach Bill Ball said. "They're hard to stop, tough on the edge; very, very good team."

Ball added, "if there's anything out of it, I thought offensively we were better tonight and we seemed to get our run game back a little bit," he said. "That's what we're going to need for these final few weeks of the regular season to get back to Exeter football."

Led by running back Kenny Verhelle's 46 first-half yards, Exeter ran for 85 yards on 22 carries through the first two quarters, and recorded 111 yards on the ground through three.

But, the Blue Hawks couldn't capitalize with punching the ball in the end zone. In the first half, down 7-0, and it being Exeter's second drive of the game, the offense marched 55 yards on 13 plays, but was stopped on a fourth-and-7 on Londonderry's 24.

"We were a lot better than we were last week, and (Londonderry) has a huge front - 280, 290 (pounds) right across the front," Ball said. "I thought our guys up front did a much better job. We just have to continue to work and get better. We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we knew what we had on our schedule. We've got to get out, take care of business and get ready for Memorial."

Key moments: Londonderry jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 25 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Conor Williams to Jaydon Navarro in the first quarter, and went up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 17-yard run by Jake Schena.

Londonderry (6-1) took a lead 21-0 at the half on Alexander Villa's 1-yard touchdown run.

Key Players: Verhelle had 46 rushing yards, while Daniel Batstone had 40 total yards for Exeter.

Up next: Exeter (4-2) visits Manchester Memorial (1-5) next Saturday at 1 p.m.

-Brandon Brown

Spaulding beats Memorial for third straight win, 49-28

ROCHESTER – No punts. No passes.

That’s just the way the Spaulding High School football team drew it up Friday night.

Controlling the line of scrimmage on offense from the outset, the Red Raiders unleashed a punishing ground game in a 49-28 win over Manchester Memorial in a Division I East clash at Hugo Bolin Field.

The victory was the third straight for Spaulding which improved to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in D-I with two games left in the regular season.

The Red Raiders, who won at home for the first time this season, ran for 390 yards led by junior Seth Cortina and senior Hunter Trueman who combined for five touchdowns and 212 yards rushing.

“I give a ton of credit to the offensive line,” said coach Kevin Hebert. “It’s not a fun system to play in but they love it. When we get things moving it’s a lot of fun to watch the faces on the linemen when they get people pushed around.”

Ty Nicholson also scored for Spaulding on a 10-yard run that transformed a 14-13 deficit into a 21-14 lead that put the hosts ahead to stay with 5:02 left in the second quarter following a 2-point conversion rush by Trueman.

The Red Raiders, who have scored 148 points in their last three games, led 35-20 in the third quarter and the advantage peaked at 42-20 early in the fourth.

“As a football coach the only thing you want to see out here is the kids taste victories,” Hebert said. "To see these kids enjoy winning obviously is a big thing. You’re only as good as the next one so we’re going to keep the thing moving. It’s a one-play-at-a-time mentality now.”

-Al Pike

Sheppard scores two touchdowns, Somersworth routs Brady, 41-6

SOMERSWORTH - The Hilltoppers started fast and never looked back in a 41-6 Division IV out of Bishop Brady on Friday night.

Tayshawn Sheppard took the ball 70 yards to score a touchdown on the Hilltoppers opening play from scrimmage, and a muffed snap on the extra point turned into a Seth Worrell 2-point conversion run. That would be all the scoring Somersworth would need, but it wouldn’t be all they would get.

Somersworth improved to 4-1, while Bishop Brady is 2-4.

Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert said the team has started to find its groove again just two weeks after its first loss of the season.

With the game all but salted away at the half, the Hilltoppers were able to get some valuable experience for younger players, which will only shore up their depth as the team approaches the playoffs. Lambert said he was proud of how his seniors stepped up in their final regular season home game, as several of them contributed in a variety of ways.

Coach’s comment: “This was a huge step forward for this group,” Lambert said. “We talked all week about playing for each other and not just ourselves. From the first play tonight they were playing out of their heads. They played great team football tonight and that was the difference.”

Key moments: Sheppard broke off another big play for a 40-yard touchdown later in the first that gave the Hilltoppers a 14-0 lead. Kyle Wilbur scored on a 7-yard touchdown, while Carter Morgan (11 yards), Evan Talley (2 yards), Blayne Belanger (43 yards) each added touchdown runs of their own.

Key players: Sheppard finished with 222 yards on six carries with two touchdowns. Morgan netted 59 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Lambert said Jack Welch and Lukas Kelly each played phenomenal defensive games, with Welch also adding a 2-point conversion run. Lambert said Bickford played “the best game I’ve ever seen him play,” which included an interception and 37 yards rushing on five carries.

Up next: Somersworth visits Newfound on Saturday at 2 p.m.

-Terrill Covey

York falls to Oceanside in Class C South shootout

YORK, Maine – The York High School football team found itself down by 24 points at halftime of Friday’s Class C game against Oceanside.

However, the Wildcats didn’t quit, outscored the visitors, 28-24 in the second half, and, ultimately, fell 60-40.

“Very proud of the boys’ effort coming out of the half,” York head coach Matt Nelson said. “The boys really competed and showed no quit.”

Oceanside is now 7-0 on the season, while York is 2-5.

Gavin Davis scored three touchdowns for York on catches of 19 and 5, and a 3-yard run. Brody Gullison had touchdown runs of 10 and 5, while Ben Brown had a 5-yard touchdown reception.

York quarterback Alex Taylor threw for three touchdowns. The Wildcats conclude the regular season on Friday at Class B Biddeford.

-Jay Pinsonnault

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast football: Dover, Spaulding, STA win; Winnacunnet, Exeter lose