Friday Football Flashback Southern Columbia handed Bishop Carroll lone loss in snowy state final

Dec. 1—Southern Columbia won decisively over previously undefeated Bishop Carroll Catholic in a snowy state final played at Hersheypark Stadium 20 years ago during Week 15.

The final installment of this season's Friday Football Flashback recounts the game that almost had to be rescheduled due to the winter storm.

20 years ago:

The snowstorm blew in from the Northeast and had PIAA officials contemplating whether or not to play the state championship games scheduled on a Friday at Hersheypark Stadium.

At 8 a.m. on game day, PIAA Executive Director Brad Cashman announced that the championship contests set for that Friday still were on. Bishop Carroll Catholic High School had traveled to Chocolatetown a day earlier, so the uncertainty didn't cause the team any travel issues. Southern Columbia, however, created plenty of challenges for the unbeaten Huskies in the PIAA Class 1A title game.

The District 4 champion Tigers collected 429 yards of total offense, including what then was a Class 1A championship game-record 402 rushing yards, in a 49-20 victory over District 5-6 champion Bishop Carroll.

"Southern Columbia ran the football on us like no one ever has," Bishop Carroll coach Craig Sponsky said after the game was played on the snow-covered field.

"They stopped our running game cold."

The usually high-powered Huskies offense was limited to 37 rushing yards, and Bishop Carroll had only 136 total yards, as Southern Columbia won its second straight Class 1A state championship.

Southern Columbia had 25 first downs, 17 more than the Huskies.

Both teams finished with 14-1 records.

Bishop Carroll had won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and the district crown on the way to Hershey.

The Huskies made their fourth appearance in the PIAA Western Final (state semifinal), finally breaking through to play in the championship contest.

"We're setting the standard higher for the kids who are coming back," said then senior running back Todd Koenig, a future Division I player at Ohio University and The Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year in 2003. "They want to come back and win next year."

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.