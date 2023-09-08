Friday Football Flashback Richland's Shaffer throws for 222 yards in 2013 triumph over Bedford
Sep. 8—For decades, the region's scholastic football players, coaches and fans have created memories on Friday nights, and The Tribune-Democrat's sports writers and photographers have covered many of those touchdown runs, defensive stops or game-winning kicks.
This is the first installment of a weekly look back at football games covered during the past 50 years.
10 years ago in Week 3:
Sept. 13, 2013 — Richland quarterback Matt Shaffer completed 16 of 22 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 127 yards on six carries as the Rams beat Bedford, 53-3, in a battle of undefeated LHAC squads.
Richland produced 567 totals yards, with 435 of those in the first half at Herlinger Field.
20 years ago in Week 3:
Sept. 12, 2003 — Meyersdale accomplished what had almost been unthinkable, as the Red Raiders traveled to Windber Stadium and beat the Ramblers 9-7, ending Windber's regular- season winning streak at 49 games. Nick Buterbaugh had a 40-yard field goal, and Shane Bowker scored on a 59-yard run for Meyersdale. Windber had won 49 consecutive regular -season games from Oct. 24, 1997 through Sept. 6, 2003.
30 years ago in Week 3:
Sept. 17, 1993 — Bishop McCort Catholic's Artrell Hawkins rushed for 210 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns on runs of 57, 50, 7 and 4 yards in a 37-0 win over Cambria Heights at Point Stadium.
Josh Stahl posted 108 rushing yards for the undefeated Crimson Crushers.
40 years ago in Week 3:
Sept. 16, 1983 — Greater Johnstown running back Derek Lawrence carried 28 times for 238 yards, including touchdown runs of 83, 60 and 21 yards in a 27-14 victory over Carrick at Point Stadium. The Trojans' Joe Greenwood had a key fourth-quarter interception after Carrick had closed within six points.
Sept. 21, 1973 — In a meeting of undefeated Cambria County rivals, Central Cambria built a 22-point lead and then held off Penn Cambria 22-16 in Ebensburg.
Mark Croyle's 10-yard TD run started the Red Devils' scoring.
Bob Makin blocked a punt to set up quarterback Scott Magley's 1-yard keeper into the end zone, and Magley later hit Lou Bartoletti on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Penn Cambria came back with a pair of touchdowns, each capped by a two-point conversion. Tony Baker recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, and Tom Plunkett ran 30 yards for a score.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.