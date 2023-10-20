Friday Football Flashback Buchan, Greater Johnstown beat Altoona; Vo-Tech ended 29-game skid; Blacklick Valley clinched Appa East

Oct. 20—Undefeated Blacklick Valley clinched the Appalachian East, Greater Johnstown forced six Altoona turnovers as 4,000 watched at Point Stadium and Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech snapped a 29-game losing streak.

Those were among the highlights from Week 9 of the high school football season over the past 50 years.

10 years ago:

Oct. 25, 2013: It might not have seemed especially pivotal when Northern Cambria's defense stopped Ligonier Valley short on a two-point conversion attempt after a penalty put the ball at the 1-yard line. After all, the Colts still trailed by 20 points in the third quarter.

But Northern Cambria rallied for 21 consecutive points and edged Ligonier Valley 35-34 in the Heritage Conference.

The Colts' Jay McGary recovered a fumble in the end zone. Joe Frontino had an 80-yard touchdown run and scored from a yard out. Derek Baker made all five of his extra-point kicks to go with his own 5-yard touchdown run in the first half of the Northern Cambria comeback win.

20 years ago:

Oct. 24, 2003: Berlin Brothersvalley's Eric D'Carrion rushed for 221 yards, three touchdowns and a conversion run as the Mountaineers defeated Windber for the first time in seven years, 32-21.

Berlin Brothersvalley entered Windber Stadium with a 3-5 record, while the Ramblers had won seven of their first eight contests.

Berlin Brothersvalley hadn't won against Windber since 1996. D'Carrion carried 32 times and produced TD runs of 14, 2 and 19 yards.

30 years ago:

Oct. 29, 1993: Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech snapped a 29-game losing streak in a 26-0 victory at Ligonier Valley. The Spartans hadn't won since the 10th week of the 1990 season.

Vo-Tech's Eugene Sprangle carried 16 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns to lead coach Tony Penna Sr.'s team.

"This win is for all the kids who played on my teams during that 29-game losing streak," the longtime Spartans coach said.

40 years ago:

Oct. 28, 1983: Undefeated Blacklick Valley clinched the Appalachian Conference East title with a 20-6 victory at Shade, as Ted Worthington had touchdown runs of 52, 44 and 22 yards.

Worthington carried 17 times for 175 yards.

Shade's Joe Boland had 24 rushes for 122 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown.

The Vikings eventually capped their amazing season under coach Paul Shandor with wins over Williamsburg and Blairsville in the Appalachian Bowl to go 11-0.

50 years ago:

The Altoona-Greater Johnstown series once was a marquee matchup that brought thousands of fans to either Mansion Park or Point Stadium. In fact, game coverage of Greater Johnstown's 25-7 win over Altoona in Week 9 noted the "disappointing" lower-than-usual attendance of only 4,000 fans at Point Stadium. Wow.

Trojans quarterback Jack Buchan and Artrell Hawkins Sr. teamed on a 40-yard touchdown pass and Buchan ran for another score.

Dave Sheridan returned a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown and ran 5 yards for another TD.

Guard Bob Zack had 13 tackles, and the Greater Johnstown defense forced six Altoona turnovers (four fumbles) as the Trojans improved to 8-1.

