Friday Flashback: Washington’s Taylor Heinicke drops Giants in 2021

The New York Giants have played the Washington Commanders franchise 178 times in the regular season since 1932 and will do so twice more in the next three weeks.

In this Friday Flashback, we don’t have to go back very far. Last season in fact, when the Washington Football Team defeated the Giants at FedEx Field in Week 2.

Both teams had lost their season openers and Washington had lost their starting quarterback, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, to a hip injury and were going with backup Taylor Heinicke.

It was a back-and-forth game all afternoon with the WFT winning, 30-29, on a last-second Dustin Hopkins’ 43-yard field goal. That’s a typical result for the Joe Judge Giants but the loss isn’t the most significant event to occur that day.

The emergence of Heinicke as an NFL quarterback was the real story. He threw for 336 yards against the Giants and then went on win six more games last year, including another one over Big Blue, 22-7, in the season finale.

The team felt the need to upgrade, however, and obtained Carson Wentz to be their new starter.

Wentz did not move the needle this season for the Commanders, going 1-4 before being placed on IR with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Heinicke stepped back in as the starter and Washington has won six of the seven games he’s started.

Heinicke, 2-0 lifetime against the Giants, aims to make it 3-0 with a victory on Sunday.

