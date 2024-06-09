Friday was fast, fun at Davenport Speedway

Friday was Family Fun Day at Davenport Speedway. Kids were treated to inflatables and bicycle giveaways, while the adults were entertained by awesome racing action and an appearance of the Midwest Jalopies.

The Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Model division finally has its first repeat winner of the season. Appropriately, it is also the first winner of the season, Mitch Morris of McCausland, Iowa.

Mitch started sixth in the feature. When Evan Miller drove to the front of the pack, early in the race, Morris followed. On the twentieth lap, Morris made his move around Miller for the lead. He pulled out to a 1.347 second lead at the checkers.

Miller held on for second with Nathan Balensiefen taking third. Matt Ryan and Joe Beal rounded out the top five. Late model heat races were won by Balensiefen, Andy Nezworski, and Jesse Bodin.

Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified action saw a first time feature winner for the year in Ben Chapman of Clarence, Iowa. Chapman started in the tenth position and spent most of the 20-lap main chasing down Matt Stein of Davenport.

Stein started on the pole and led the first seventeen laps of the race. After Chapman took the lead, Stein had to fend off Dustin Smith to secure a second place finish. Smith finished third followed by Mitch Way and Scotte Lemke.

Logan Veloz banked another D&K Home Products IMCA SportMod feature victory. The win was his fifth of the season. Veloz started twelfth and rocketed into the lead on lap three. Ryan Walker started tenth and worked his way to a runner-up finish. Justin Veloz, Dakota Cole, and Josh Starr were third through fifth in that order.

Landen Chrestensen paid a visit to Competitive Concrete victory lane. Chrestensen scored his first Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock win of the year. Landen had to fight his way to the lead, passing Austin Riggs on lap eleven of the fifteen lap main.

Tony VonDresky made a late race charge to finish second. Riggs held on to finish third. Cary Brown and Jesse Owen completed the first five.

Jordan Miles picked off a win in the Theisen’s IMCA Hobby Stock feature. Randy LaMar held the early race lead. On a restart, while LaMar was protecting the bottom, Miles drove by on the high side to take the lead an eventually the win. LaMar held on for second with Cody Staley third. Daniel Wauters and Jamie Hixson were fourth and fifth.

The Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinders had the night off. Our special guests for the evening were the vintage racing coupes of the Midwest Jalopies. Austin Honts swept both the heat and feature races. Following Honts to the checkered flag in the feature were Matt Fulton and Tanner Gerrard.

Next Friday, June 14, Father’s Day will be celebrated at Davenport Speedway.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 7, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS – THE OUTHOUSE / STORAGE TO GO (19 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 70X-Mitch Morris[6]; 2. 88-Evan Miller[10]; 3. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[2]; 4. 07-Matt Ryan[12]; 5. 77-Joe Beal[9]; 6. 56W-Gary Webb[3]; 7. 7-Andy Nezworski[11]; 8. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[5]; 9. 1M-Mike Goben[8]; 10. 9G-Anthony Guss[4]; 11. 63-Scott Olson[13]; 12. 34-Scott Strauss[16]; 13. 13JR-Colton Leal[17]; 14. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[15]; 15. 54-Kasey Williams[7]; 16. 9-Joe Ross[14]; 17. 72-Dave Hammond[18]; 18. 5-Keith Haislip[1]; 19. (DNS) 13-Michael Leal

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 70X-Mitch Morris[4]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[6]; 3. 56W-Gary Webb[2]; 4. 5-Keith Haislip[1]; 5. 63-Scott Olson[5]; 6. 34-Scott Strauss[3]; 7. 72-Dave Hammond[7]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[1]; 2. 07-Matt Ryan[6]; 3. 77-Joe Beal[5]; 4. 54-Kasey Williams[4]; 5. 9-Joe Ross[2]; 6. (DNS) 13-Michael Leal

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[3]; 2. 1M-Mike Goben[4]; 3. 88-Evan Miller[5]; 4. 9G-Anthony Guss[2]; 5. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[1]; 6. 13JR-Colton Leal[6]

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (19 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1JR-Ben Chapman[10]; 2. 53-Matt Stein[1]; 3. 3-Dustin Smith[6]; 4. 01M-Mitch Way[7]; 5. D55-Scotte Lemke[5]; 6. 99M-Charlie Mohr[9]; 7. 9Z-Chris Zogg[12]; 8. 86B-Jake Morris[3]; 9. 44X-Blaise Lewis[4]; 10. 93-Matt Werner[11]; 11. 2X-Patrick Moore[17]; 12. 15D-Brandon Durbin[15]; 13. 17-Jason Pershy[2]; 14. 8C-Michael Claeys[13]; 15. 20-Jake Whittington[18]; 16. 9G-Rob Guss[14]; 17. 5-Rob Dominacki[16]; 18. G1-Mike Garland[8]; 19. (DNS) 88-Tony Von Dresky

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 17-Jason Pershy[2]; 2. 9Z-Chris Zogg[6]; 3. 3-Dustin Smith[4]; 4. 99M-Charlie Mohr[5]; 5. 8C-Michael Claeys[3]; 6. 5-Rob Dominacki[1]; 7. 20-Jake Whittington[7]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. D55-Scotte Lemke[3]; 2. 86B-Jake Morris[2]; 3. 01M-Mitch Way[4]; 4. 1JR-Ben Chapman[5]; 5. 9G-Rob Guss[6]; 6. 2X-Patrick Moore[1]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Werner[5]; 2. 44X-Blaise Lewis[2]; 3. 53-Matt Stein[1]; 4. G1-Mike Garland[4]; 5. 15D-Brandon Durbin[6]; 6. (DNS) 88-Tony Von Dresky

STREET STOCKS – KOEHLER ELECTRIC (13 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[9]; 2. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[10]; 3. 5-Austin Riggs[2]; 4. 81-Cary Brown[3]; 5. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 6. 1-Rob Nylin[1]; 7. 11T-Trevor Tucker[11]; 8. 31-Donnie Louck[6]; 9. 88-Jake Lund[8]; 10. 76-Bryan Ritter[4]; 11. 78A-Chevy Andreatta[13]; 12. (DNS) 2-Nick Hixson; 13. (DNS) 74-Doug Burkhead

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 81-Cary Brown[2]; 2. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[6]; 3. 88-Jake Lund[5]; 4. 2-Nick Hixson[3]; 5. 1-Rob Nylin[1]; 6. 11T-Trevor Tucker[4]; 7. 78A-Chevy Andreatta[7]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 31-Donnie Louck[3]; 2. 95-Jesse Owen[4]; 3. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[5]; 4. 5-Austin Riggs[1]; 5. 76-Bryan Ritter[2]; 6. 74-Doug Burkhead[6]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME PRODUCTS (19 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[12]; 2. 9W-Ryan Walker[10]; 3. 43V-Justin Veloz[6]; 4. 18C-Dakota Cole[2]; 5. 8S-Josh Starr[4]; 6. 9H-Levi Heath[8]; 7. 4G-Kevin Goben[9]; 8. 39R-Mike Adams[11]; 9. 777-Rayce Mullen[7]; 10. 88-Trey Grimm[5]; 11. 97-Josh Geigle[18]; 12. 51T-Tyler Maschmann[13]; 13. 71J-Justin Schroeder[14]; 14. 2K-Tony Kraklio[20]; 15. 29B-Brendon Schultheis[17]; 16. 51-Mike Clausen[1]; 17. 11J-Trey Jacobs[19]; 18. 51X-Cody Weih[16]; 19. 33X-Jeff Waterfall[15]; 20. 22-Alex Houston[3]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 9H-Levi Heath[5]; 2. 88-Trey Grimm[4]; 3. 39R-Mike Adams[6]; 4. 22-Alex Houston[3]; 5. 51T-Tyler Maschmann[7]; 6. 51X-Cody Weih[1]; 7. 11J-Trey Jacobs[2]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 18C-Dakota Cole[2]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[6]; 3. 43V-Justin Veloz[4]; 4. 4G-Kevin Goben[5]; 5. 71J-Justin Schroeder[3]; 6. 29B-Brendon Schultheis[1]; 7. 2K-Tony Kraklio[7]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 777-Rayce Mullen[4]; 2. 8S-Josh Starr[3]; 3. 9W-Ryan Walker[5]; 4. 51-Mike Clausen[1]; 5. 33X-Jeff Waterfall[6]; 6. 97-Josh Geigle[2]

IMCA HOBBY STOCK – THEISEN’S HOME & FARM (10 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4-Jordan Miles[7]; 2. 4R-Randy LaMar[3]; 3. 55-Cody Staley[4]; 4. H2O-Daniel Wauters[9]; 5. 4M-Karter Miles[6]; 6. 2-Jamie Hixson[10]; 7. 44-Keith Lilly[2]; 8. 17M-Jared Miller[1]; 9. 5-Kaden Staley[8]; 10. 28-Sheldon Hunter[5]

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 4R-Randy LaMar[2]; 2. 4-Jordan Miles[4]; 3. 17M-Jared Miller[1]; 4. 28-Sheldon Hunter[3]; 5. H2O-Daniel Wauters[5]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 55-Cody Staley[2]; 2. 4M-Karter Miles[3]; 3. 2-Jamie Hixson[5]; 4. 5-Kaden Staley[4]; 5. 44-Keith Lilly[1]

MIDWEST JALOPIES (9 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 21-Austin Honts[8]; 2. 17-Matt Fulton Sr[9]; 3. 0-Tanner Gerard[1]; 4. 79-Jayson Blunt[6]; 5. 7-Pat Bailey[7]; 6. 1-Jeff Snyder[5]; 7. 52-Dennis Blunt[3]; 8. 46-Larry Driskell[2]; 9. 11-Zane Zimmerman[4]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 21-Austin Honts[8]; 2. 17-Matt Fulton Sr[9]; 3. 1-Jeff Snyder[5]; 4. 0-Tanner Gerard[1]; 5. 46-Larry Driskell[2]; 6. 7-Pat Bailey[7]; 7. 79-Jayson Blunt[6]; 8. 11-Zane Zimmerman[4]; 9. 52-Dennis Blunt[3]

