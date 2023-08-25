Friday Daytona Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back at Daytona International Speedway with a Friday night race under the lights.

There are three races remaining before the playoffs and four spots are open for new winners.

Jeremy Clements is the defending winner of the summer Xfinity race at Daytona. He will be back in the lineup as he tries to win his way into the playoffs once again. He will face off with other winners in Austin Hill and Justin Haley, who makes his fifth Xfinity start of the season. Hill and Haley each have two Xfinity wins at Daytona.

Chevy drivers have swept the past four races at Daytona. A Ford driver hasn’t won since Austin Cindric in 2021. Toyota Racing’s last Xfinity win at Daytona was delivered by Matt Kenseth in 2013.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:51 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 7 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Calvary Christian Academy Pastor Luis Rodriguez at 7:31 p.m. ... the national anthem will be performed by Melisa TenBroeck at 7:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Friday at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports app.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on USA. … Streaming is available through the NBC Sports app. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of Xfinity qualifying. A high of 85 degrees and a 2% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Rain and lightning delayed the start of the race by more than three hours. AJ Allmendinger started from the pole and led four laps before finishing third. Five multi-car crashes extended the race to 118 laps. Jeremy Clements won over Timmy Hill while 18 cars failed to finish the race.



