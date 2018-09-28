Friday crash and spin report for the Charlotte Roval

It was a busy day at Charlotte Motor Speedway with three practice sessions and Cup qualifying on the new Roval course.

It was especially busy for crew members who have to fix car bodies.

Here’s a look at what took place in each practice session and qualifying.

Cup qualifying

Denny Hamlin wrecked two minutes into the first round when he got loose in the backstretch chicane, clipped the tire barrier and backed into the outside wall. The team made repairs in time for Hamlin to make another run, but he will go to a backup car.

Shortly after Hamlin’s incident, Bubba Wallace spun in Turn 8, which exits on the oval’s Turn 1. He qualified 34th.

Erik Jones also clipped the chicane tire barrier during his initial, but was able to continue and qualified 12th.

Cup practice

The session was plagued by multiple incidents, with most coming in the first 10 minutes of the 50-minute session.

Aric Almirola backed into the Turn 3 wall about 3 minutes and 25 minutes into it. His team was able to make repairs.

Bubba Wallace spun twice and then a third time halfway through the session. Denny Hamlin suffered splitter damage from running over the rumble strips in the backstretch chicane.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked between Turns 4 and 5 in the infield, but his team made repairs.

Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dillon each spun off track about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the session.

Ryan Blaney‘s team had to repair his left front fender after the No. 12 Ford nipped the tire barrier at the exit of the backstrech chicane. Stanton Barrett spun on the frontstretch 18 minutes into the session.

Dillon had significant damage to his left front from hitting the same spot in the final minute of the session, but the team was able to make repairs.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Regan Smith, Justin Marks, AJ Allmendingerand David Ragan had lap times disallowed during the session for not running the full course. That also results in a pass-through penalty.

First Xfinity practice

The session was red flagged after 28 minutes when J.J. Yeley crashed nose-first into the Turn 1 tire barrier.

Christopher Bell spun exiting Turn 3 with about 8 minutes and 30 seconds left in the session. He hit a tire barrier with the right side his car.

Final Xfinity practice

Ryan Preece‘s car was unharmed in a spin in the frontstretch chicane about six minutes into the session.

Spencer Gallagher spun between Turns 1 and 2 in the closing minutes of the session with no contact.

Tanner Berryhill had to serve a pass through penalty for not running the full course.