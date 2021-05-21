NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers will get on track Friday at COTA. The question is if they’ll need rain tires for their practice session at the 20-turn, 3.41-mile course in Austin, Texas.

NASCAR is allowing Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams to each have a 50-minute practice session since this is their first time at this track. Cup teams practice on Saturday.

Xfinity and Truck teams each have one practice session Friday afternoon. The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 82 degrees and about a 20% chance of rain.

Qualifying for both the Xfinity and Truck Series is Saturday. Both series also race Saturday.

Friday COTA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Noon – 10:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

Noon – 1:30 p.m. — Driver track walk

12:30 – 1 p.m. — Truck rookie meeting (virtual)

1 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:30 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (virtual)

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Could potential deal send Roush Fenway Racing soaring? What drivers are saying about inaugural NASCAR weekend at COTA COTA weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Friday COTA schedule for Xfinity, Trucks originally appeared on NBCSports.com