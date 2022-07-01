Friday is commitment day for Jeremiah Cobb, will Auburn land him?

Auburn Football’s 2023 recruiting class could receive a much-needed shot in the arm on Friday by landing the commitment of a local playmaker.

Jeremiah Cobb, a four-star running back from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, is set to announce his commitment on Friday. Auburn is the heavy favorite to land him.

Cobb revealed his top-3 choices last Monday, listing Clemson and Tennessee alongside Auburn. After visiting Auburn officially two weeks ago, he told Auburn Live that fans could expect him to commit after his final visit to Tennessee, where he visited last weekend.

It appears that his visit to Tennessee made very little impact on recruiting experts’ opinions, as both 247sports and On3 still give Auburn a commanding lead over Tennessee and Clemson to land Cobb.

If Cobb were to commit to Auburn, it would add a boost to a recruiting class that needs a spark. Auburn has two commitments for the 2023 cycle in four-star safety Terrance Love and four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. The 2023 class ranks No. 83 nationally, and dead last in the SEC.

List