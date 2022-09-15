Bristol Motor Speedway will host the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The 300-lap race will set the 12-driver field for the Xfinity playoffs.

With 10 of the positions locked in, the 11th and 12th spots will be determined Friday night. Daniel Hemric and Landon Cassill hold those positions entering the race, with Ryan Sieg and Sheldon Creed the first two drivers below the cut line.

Jeremy Clements returned to the playoff list this week when an appeals panel overturned a NASCAR penalty that had dropped Clements far below the cutoff line.

The other nine drivers who have earned playoff spots: Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Mike Rife of Vansant (Va.) Church of Christ at 7:20 p.m. … Meghan Patrick will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159 miles) on the .533-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 85. Stage 2 ends at Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. on USA Network. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny. Clear skies during evening hours. High of 83. Low of 55.

LAST YEAR: AJ Allmendinger led only the last lap in winning last September’s race. Austin Cindric was second and Riley Herbst third.

Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start times, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com