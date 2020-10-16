Friday 5: Searching for answers to Kyle Busch’s struggles

Denny Hamlin understands Kyle Busch’s frustrations. Hamlin also knows a way past those feelings.

The path, though, is challenging.

Hamlin relates to his teammate’s angst because Hamlin went winless in 2018, ending a streak of 12 years in a row with at least a Cup victory. He has followed that season by winning 13 races since, tying Kevin Harvick for most Cup victories in that span.

Hamlin’s results didn’t change just because the calendar did.

“You have to look at yourself, and every person on the team,” Hamlin said of what he went through during his winless drought. “You have to find all your faults. You have to figure out where you can be better as a driver, where can you be better as a leader, where you can be better as a team.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of work going on, and a lot of analyzing going on figuring out why the results have been what they have been. It’s not all just luck. Luck is just a stupid word in racing.

“You’ve got to analyze and figure out where your deficits are and go to work on them, and then sometimes, it’s how you respond that makes you a great leader or not. It’s how do you respond to it when you do have a tough year or a tough week or a tough race. The response is the most important part, not necessarily the immediate result.”

How Busch responds could help define the next few years for the two-time series champion who is bound for the NASCAR Hall of Fame after his driving career ends.

His talent is unquestioned. Hamlin admits that “there’s not one driver out there that doesn’t think that Kyle can win any given week.”

Busch’s desire to win is resolute. Look at how he came back from injuries that sidelined him the first 11 races of the season and won the 2015 Cup title.

But it’s the leadership aspect that could help the 35-year-old Busch in his quest for more championships.

His emotions can be raw. His style can be blunt. His anger can be overwhelming. It’s a combination that can provide juicy soundbites that hang over him.

Busch punctuated his runner-up finish at Bristol at the end of the opening round of the playoffs by saying: “We’ll be eliminated in the next round.”

That’s not the most encouraging comment for anyone who works at Joe Gibbs Racing and has a role in how Busch’s cars perform.

A couple of weeks later, Busch said he would “fight like hell” to avoid elimination, but he failed to advance past the second round.

This marks the first time in six seasons that Busch will not race for a championship in the season finale. It wasn’t a fluke he was eliminated earlier than any other reigning champion since the playoff format debuted in 2014. The performance was not good enough.

“You go out there and try each and every week,” Busch said. “There’s certainly been times this year where I thought, man, there’s something wrong with me, I’m not doing it right, I don’t know what I’m doing. Or the car is not quite right. Or I’m not trusting what the car is really doing and telling, and I should drive it harder and then I’m crashed. I don’t know what to think.

“Certainly it would be nice to score a win. To have a win for this year, that would be the only consolation prize for the way this year has gone.”

