Friday 5: In a moment of confusion, a chance for clarity

Noah Gragson tried to detail his gut-wrenching loss last weekend at Texas, but the words came out in uneven bursts. Pain filled the pauses. Faraway glances searched for a different ending.

In position to win and secure a spot in the Xfinity championship round at Phoenix, Gragson saw it all disappear when Harrison Burton passed him on the final corner of the final lap to take the victory.

Gragson’s NBCSN interview afterward was a combination of a driver’s default setting to thank their sponsors and a driver trying to comprehend what just happened with an accidental expletive slipping out. Justin Allgaier, who had been eliminated by a crash, saw the interview and knew he needed to reach out to his JR Motorsports teammate.

But what would he say?

And would Gragson listen?

While their relationship has improved, there have been times when it has been complicated by actions on the track. They made contact in the final laps at Bristol in June while racing for the lead. Allgaier crashed. Gragson won. Allgaier later said they would remain friends but “it might take a while to get back on good terms.”

As Allgaier searched for Gragson at Texas last weekend, he pondered how to approach his teammate after such a loss. When Allgaier found Gragson alone near the garage, Allgaier stood in front of Gragson, put his hand on Gragson’s shoulder and asked how he was doing.

“I said, ‘Listen, you’re going to lose a lot more races than you’re ever going to win,’ ’’ Allgaier told NBC Sports of the extended conversation he had with Gragson. “If the scenario was different and Harrison passed you with five to go or 10 to go, would you have been as upset as you are right now? All it takes is circumstances to have something happen like what did. I said the difference for you is going to be today is today and you’ve still got an opportunity to go to Martinsville and have a good day and obviously still make the playoffs.’

“He’s got to win to to be in, but he’s got a shot to going and making the (title race). I said I wished in the moment that I had had somebody have a conversation with me because I’ve let stuff like that kind of fester and not be able to necessarily get over it.

“I think that was the biggest reason I wanted to catch him before he really had a chance to go talk to anybody else.”

While Allgaier’s actions are noble, NASCAR is unique in that teammates compete against each other. Allgaier and Gragson both will race Saturday at Martinsville (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) for the three remaining spots in the championship race. It is possible that one’s finish could keep the other out of the title race.

So, why didn’t Allgaier just have a short conversation and let Gragson figure it out for himself? If it affects him for the next race, then so be it. They’re competing for the chance to race for a championship.

“This sport has always been and will always be about people,” Allgaier said. “Whether it’s a teammate or not even a teammate. I’ve had other competitors that I’ve helped in the last two or three years that have turned around and beat me with some of the information I’ve told them. Chase Briscoe is a great example of that.

“Chase and I have had a lot of conversations. I remember a conversation we had at Indy two years ago … and he’s taken some of the stuff I’ve told him and he’s beat me with it. You know what? I’m OK with that.

“I’ve had people help me in my career. When it’s all said and done, you can help somebody with something. That doesn’t mean that they can always go out and beat you with it. … I think from my standpoint it’s always about people. Whether Noah was a teammate or not, (he was) somebody who was in that moment and you could see the physical pain that they’re going through. To me, it’s a no-brainer to go help them. That’s just who I was raised to be and who I am. I don’t plan on changing that anytime in the near future.”

