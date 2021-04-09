Friday 5: Martinsville begins stretch that could preview Cup playoffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Long
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Saturday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway begins a five-week stretch at tracks that will host playoff races this season.

These events should show who the early title favorites are.

After Martinsville, the series races at Richmond (April 18), Talladega (April 25), Kansas (May 2) and Darlington (May 9).

The only other playoff track the series has yet to visit in the regular season is Texas Motor Speedway. It will host the June 13 All-Star Race.

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski have started strong. The question is can they continue their momentum?

Larson won at Las Vegas, which hosts a playoff race, and was in contention to win on the Daytona road course and at Atlanta before late issues.

Hamlin and Keselowski are the lone drivers with top-five finishes this season at Las Vegas and Phoenix, the only two playoff tracks the series has run this year (Bristol is not comparable since it was held on dirt and its playoff race won’t be).

In this season of parity, Larson, Hamlin and Keselowski aren’t the only competitors who have done well. Eight drivers have placed in the top 10 at both Las Vegas and Phoenix this year. Joining Larson, Hamlin and Keselowski on that list are: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, William Byron and Joey Logano.

Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, says this five-race stretch is key to his team for many reasons.

“I think for us, what’s important is to probably try some things to see how good we can be, and make sure that we are running all the laps and finishing strong in the races,” Stevens said.

“It seems like we fell off that wagon a little bit here recently, and it’s reflecting in our starting position, which makes it hard for pit selection and makes it hard for stage points early in the race. To make a deep run in the playoffs, you’re going to need some bonus points on occasion. I think that trying to balance learning for the playoffs and scoring some points here to right the ship a little bit is where we’re kind of at right now.”

With seven different winners to open the season, no one has built a large gap in playoff points, which can be critical in advancing.

James Small, crew chief for Truex, noted that lack of playoff points kept the team from reaching the title race last year.

“That has to be a priority,” Small said of playoff points, “because that’s where we kind of got let down and we were forced to win at Martinsville and Texas (to advance to the championship race) last year and just missed out on both.”

2. How about this for the schedule?

Created out of necessity, NASCAR’s schedule has undergone a radical shift since the COVID pandemic last year. Such forward thinking continues.

The Bristol dirt race, new Cup stops at Road America, Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway, along with additional road course events have transformed a series that moved its title event from Miami to Phoenix last year.

With talk that an iRacing Chicago street course event might someday herald an actual race there, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith’s plans for Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, and his recent comment on the Dale Jr. Download that “we haven’t forgotten” about North Wilkesboro, it makes one wonder what the series schedule could be like in the next few years.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategic development, recently told NASCAR.com that “as we look at future schedules, certainly have everything on the table.”

That philosophy and Smith’s comments about North Wilkesboro have some dreaming of NASCAR returning to the rundown track.

Josh Berry, who runs select Xfinity races for JR Motorsports and has extensive experience running Late Models, has another suggestion for the sport to consider.

“I think that would be a great thing to do (update North Wilkesboro), but at the same time, there’s a lot of great short tracks around that are still functioning race tracks that desperately need something like that to survive,” Berry said.

“I could name a ton of them that are beautiful facilities, or some facilities with a little bit of upkeep (that) would be ready to host ARCA, Trucks, Xfinity races. I don’t know necessarily why you have to swing for the fences and just do a total rebuild of a track when there are all these other short tracks around the country that are ready to have a race.”

Ryan Preece, who competed in Thursday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Martinsville Speedway, suggested South Boston (Virginia) Speedway as one such track.

“It would be cool to see if they can hold a Cup race because there are two pit roads there,” Preece said.

Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville likely will give NASCAR another historic short track — with the benefit of being in a large city.

While there would be many challenges, the idea of a race — whether a points race or the All-Star Race — at a local short track could be interesting. NASCAR could move that race to different local short tracks so that event has a fresh vibe each year.

More than likely, the obstacles will be too great for something like that to happen, but if it could someday, it’s an idea to consider.

3. Playoff chaos

Martinsville Speedway could see the eighth different driver to win a Cup race to open the season.

The record for different winners to start a season in the modern era (since 1972) is 10. That happened in 2000.

But why stop at just 10? For utter playoff chaos, why not different winners in the first 16 races of the season? The odds are against it, of course, but here’s one look at how it could happen.

April 10, Martinsville: Brad Keselowski — He has nine top fives, including two wins, in his last 10 Martinsville starts. Team Penske placed its three drivers second, third and fourth in both of last year’s Martinsville races. Keselowski makes the streak eight different winners to open the season, something that hasn’t happened since 2003. The biggest challenge from a driver who has already won this year is Martin Truex Jr. He won the June 2020 race at Martinsville and has won four of the last 10 races on short tracks.

April 18, Richmond: Denny Hamlin — He finished third at Phoenix this year with the same tire compound that will be used at Richmond. Hamlin has three wins at this track, his last coming in 2016. Biggest threat from a driver who has won this year would be Truex, who won both Richmond races in 2019. Should Keselowski win at Martinsville, he would be among the favorites for this race. Keselowski won at Richmond last year (Truex was second).

April 25, Talladega: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He finished next-to-last in the most recent Talladega race after an accident and was second in the first Talladega race last year. The pendulum swings back to a finish at the front. A top contender from this year’s group of winners would be Joey Logano, who was about a mile away from winning the Daytona 500 before contact with Keselowski crashed both.

May 2, Kansas: Kevin Harvick Maybe this is the day he scores the first win of the season for Stewart-Haas Racing. Among the likely favorites who already have a win this year will be Kyle Larson. He won at Las Vegas. Kansas and Las Vegas both use the same right-side tire compound.

May 9, Darlington: Chase Elliott Karma gets him this win. Elliott was wrecked by Kyle Busch at this track while running second in the May 20, 2020 race. Martin Truex Jr. raced Elliott for the lead late in last year’s Southern 500 when contact sent both cars into the wall. Truex, Larson and Logano would be among drivers who have won already who could add to their win total here.

May 16, Dover: Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. won at this track in May 2019. Denny Hamlin won one of the Dover races in 2020. Kyle Busch makes it a third year in a row that a Joe Gibbs Racing driver wins at this track. This also is a place that Larson could score another win. He won in October 2019 when driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

May 23, Circuit of the Americas: Kurt Busch The first seven races of the season have not gone as well as hoped for Kurt Busch and his team. Maybe this track could change things, if they haven’t changed by this point in the season. Truex will be among the favorites, along with Elliott.

May 30, Coca-Cola 600: Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports nearly won this race last year with Chase Elliott and will do so this year for its first 600 victory since Jimmie Johnson won the race in 2014.

June 6: Sonoma: Erik Jones No one saw Christopher Bell winning the Daytona road course earlier this year. Bell’s two Cup road course results in 2020 were 24th (at the Charlotte Roval) and 21st at Daytona. With that in mind, an upset pick here — if there are going to be 16 different winners in a row, there are going to be some upsets, so the pick is Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports. Jones finished 14th on the Daytona road course this year. He was third at the Roval last year and 11th on the Daytona road course.

4. Not as much parity as it seems?

Brad Keselowski was asked this week about his take on the parity in Cup this season with the seven different winners to open the season.

He had an interesting response. He also noted that maybe the parity isn’t as great as it seems.

“I think the body change or template change, rules change, whatever you want to call it, to start 2020 on the quarter panels of the car was pretty significant,” he said. “That leveled the field out pretty dramatically. I think it hurt some teams pretty significantly that has probably been well-documented. I think that’s probably a contributing factor.

“Another factor is the schedule disparity — a huge change in the schedule. We’ve been at every type of track between dirt, short track, intermediate, road course, superspeedway in the first seven races. It’s hard to see how that couldn’t play a factor into it, and then there’s just some all-out luck factors as well.

“I think Kyle Larson has probably had the fastest car in over half of those races and he’s had a few mistakes. He’s had a little bit of bad luck to where it hasn’t played out for him to win. So a number of those pieces come together at the end of the day and end in the result that, at least externally, looks like a lot of parity.

“But the reality is I think if you looked at parity in the sense of who has had the fastest car the majority of the races, in my eyes at least, there hasn’t been a huge difference in parity. That might be a better way to judge it than race winners.”

5. NASCAR’s new “Mr. Excitement”

Jimmy Spencer had the nickname of “Mr. Excitement.” He last raced in NASCAR in 2006, so maybe it’s a good time to revive his nickname and give it to Noah Gragson.

The JR Motorsports driver is unapologetic about his aggressive driving. It has gotten him in trouble with fellow competitors. Daniel Hemric joined the list last month at Atlanta when he scuffled with Gragson in response for an incident earlier in the race.

Gragson said this week that he planned to talk to Hemric ahead of tonight’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1). Gragson starts eighth.

“There’s no hard feelings toward Daniel or anybody else in the Xfinity garage, but at the same time I need to keep a job, and I need to race as hard as I can,” Gragson said this week.

He also explained why he races the way he does.

“In my opinion, aggressiveness gets you up front and gets you there,” Gragson said. “It could be Bristol dirt. It could be Martinsville. It could be Daytona or anywhere in between, you have to be aggressive to get up front in these races.”

That means being aggressive on the first lap even if there has been no practice or qualifying before the race.

“It kind of shows the guys who are maybe a little more ballsy on the first lap,” Gragson said. “You can kind of pick those guys out and see. You don’t know what your car is going to handle like. You get out on the racetrack and you got to fire it off full speed into Turn 1 on the first lap. I think that shows where the men and the boys are.”

and on Facebook

Read more about NASCAR

Taylor Gray has surgery for injury suffered in auto accident Friday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup Jeff Gordon reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

Friday 5: Martinsville begins stretch that could preview Cup playoffs originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Preview Show: Under the Saturday night lights at Martinsville

    NASCAR.com previews the Saturday night showdown at Martinsville Speedway and discusses the chances of a repeat winner at the short track.

  • PRACTICE: Ryan Newman Sets The Pace At Martinsville

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Newman hasn’t won a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race since 2011. And the tour hasn’t been to Martinsville Speedway since 2010. The return of the tour to the historic flat half-mile may suit the NASCAR Cup Series star. Newman piloted the No. 53 Curb Records Chevrolet to the top of the […]

  • Border Democrats like Cuellar hold key to Biden's U.S. immigration reform

    President Joe Biden's hopes of working with congressional Democrats to craft a legislative solution to the rising number of immigrant asylum seekers at the southern U.S. border will hang heavily on moderates like Texas Representative Henry Cuellar. Cuellar, one of the most conservative House Democrats, has not been shy about warning the new Biden administration that it is moving too fast in reversing some of former President Donald Trump's tough anti-immigration policies. Last month, about 168,000 migrants were picked up by border patrol agents between ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, the highest monthly tally since March 2001.

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • Marvin Vettori says he is No. 1 contender by default: ‘You’re not there to defend your spot’

    While a handful of middleweights all believe they are deserving of a crack at the UFC title, Marvin Vettori believes his case is undeniable.

  • Masters 2021 preview: Storylines, tee times, favorites, and how to watch

    Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.

  • Johnson looks to repeat as Masters champion after quick turnaround

    The hard-hitting American is a 9-1 favorite to win the tournament, according to William Hill Sportsbook, ahead of compatriots Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), and for good reason. No one has been as consistently great as the 36-year-old South Carolina native, who has notched up victories every year since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007, with the exception of a still-impressive 2014 campaign. "I don't think any of that touches him," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said when asked whether the short turnaround would help or hurt the man better known simply as "DJ."

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Doncic, Porzingis lead bounce-back Mavs over Bucks 116-101

    DALLAS (AP) Kristaps Porzingis got two quick shots on purpose and another by accident in the fourth quarter while putting Dallas in front of Milwaukee for good a night after appearing unhappy over not getting any looks late in a loss to lowly Houston. Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Porzingis had 26 points and 17 rebounds playing on consecutive days for the first time in two months and the Mavericks beat the Bucks 116-101 on Thursday night.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons

    Sean Miller coached the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the Elite Eight, but Arizona was recently hit with multiple NCAA violations.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Kevin Holland promises a little less talking at UFC on ABC 2: ‘It’s kill or be killed’

    The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Bradley Beal

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 46

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.