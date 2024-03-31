Frida Maanum: Arsenal midfielder 'stable' after collapsing on pitch in League Cup final

Maanum in action before being taken ill [Getty Images]

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum is in a "stable condition" after she collapsed on the pitch during the Continental Cup final against Chelsea.

Play was stopped for seven minutes when the Norway international went down off the ball in second-half stoppage time.

Maanum, 24, received medical treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.

"Frida Maanum is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team," Arsenal said.

Arsenal's players and their manager Jonas Eidevall quickly signalled for medical staff when they saw Maanum lying on the ground, with Stina Blackstenius and Katie McCabe rushing to her side.

Both sets of players remained on the pitch while Maanum received oxygen through a mask before being carried down the tunnel at Molineux.

Alessia Russo came on to replace the midfielder and play was resumed in the 14th additional minute with the scores level at 0-0.

Arsenal went on to win the final 1-0 with Blackstenius scoring the winner in the 26th minute of extra time.

Russo told BBC Sport: "It's devastating to see one of your team-mates go down like that.

"We're all wishing and praying that she's OK. I think it was written in the stars that her best mate went and scored the winner for her.

"Frida is a massive player and plays with every bit of her body. She did that today. We just hope she's OK."