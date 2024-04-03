Frida Maanum: Arsenal midfielder out of Euro 2025 qualifiers after Continental Cup final collapse

Frida Maanum was part of the Norway team that reached the knock-out stages of the 2023 World Cup [Getty Images]

Frida Maanum will not join up with Norway for their Euro 2025 qualifiers after collapsing in the Continental Cup final, her club Arsenal have said.

The midfielder went down off the ball in second-half injury time during the final at Molineux, in which Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 after extra time.

Arsenal said Maanum, 24, is "stable and doing well" but will not feature in the upcoming international break.

Norway begin their qualification campaign against Finland on Friday.

The statement from Arsenal reads: "Frida Maanum will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team at Arsenal this week and will therefore not meet up with the Norwegian national team before their game on Friday.

"We are liaising closely with the Norwegian medical team. Frida is stable and doing well and we'll share further updates as and when we receive them."

The Continental Cup final was stopped for seven minutes as Maanum was treated by medics after collapsing on the pitch in Wolverhampton, before being taken off on a stretcher.

She did not need to go to hospital and travelled home with her Arsenal team-mates.

After hosting Finland, Norway then travel to the Netherlands on 9 April in the second of their opening two matches of the four-team group, which also features Italy.

The top two teams qualify for Euro 2025, which will be hosted by Switzerland.

Arsenal are currently third in the Women's Super League and play Bristol on 14 April.