Frick finds a home in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg is home to Jared Frick and his family.

On May 23rd, Frick was given the opportunity to work in Edwardsburg, as he was hired to be the new varsity boys basketball coach, pending school board approval, at Edwardsburg High School.

The job was a late birthday gift to Frick, who turned 32-years-old on May 22nd. Frick was the junior varsity boys basketball coach at Concord High School for the last three years.

Frick replaces Steve Wright, who resigned after last season because of family reasons.

“I had reached out to Edwardsburg Athletic Director Jon Pobuda in the off-season to see if Edwardsburg had any openings for boys basketball,” said Frick. “He said, no, and that Steve Wright was the coach and I said fine. When the job became open, Jon called (Concord girls basketball coach) Brandon Abel and Brandon gave me a recommendation. Jon then asked me for my resume’ and I gave it to him. Then I went through the interview process.”

Frick, who has lived in Edwardsburg the last two years, knew Abel through basketball at Concord. The two also coached together at Five Star Basketball (formerly Tipping Point), which is an AAU organization that travels across the country.

“I wanted a boys basketball job at Edwardsburg,” Frick said. “My wife went to school at Edwardsburg. Her parents still live in Edwardsburg. I send my kids to Edwardsburg and some day I want to coach them. My wife’s grandfather (Ted Peak) is a Hall of Famer and my wife’s father Dennis is the President of the Edwardsburg village (center of the city). I married into the history of Edwardsburg. To be a boys basketball coach there is a perfect situation for me.”

Along with coaching experience at Five Star and Concord, Frick was the boys basketball coach for two years at Portage Christian School in Portage, Indiana. Frick was also the athletic director at that school for a year.

For his schooling, Frick attended Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis and Ball State University. He didn’t play sports.

“I’ve just always loved sports, particularly basketball,” Frick said. “Because of my draw to sports I wanted to get into athletic administration and be an athletic director. I also thought about being a coach. I had kids and that shifted my professional goals. I didn’t want to be an A.D. and I wanted to coach. That led me to coaching opportunities.

“I’ve loved coaching and the relationships that are built with kids. There’s a special connection you get with high school athletes and its exciting to win. Hopefully, I’ll be a part of something like that at Edwardsburg. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Frick was part of a Concord boys basketball coaching staff this year that helped lead the program to an 18-5 overall record and a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title with a 5-2 mark. It was the program’s best season since 2012-13 when Concord finished 19-2.

“The number one thing I know is that (Concord head coach) Derrick DeShone is one of the best coaches in the area,” Frick said. “He has a defensive philosophy and he has the ability to teach defense to kids and have them buy in. I learned from Derrick how to prepare a team through scouting and practice. Playing in the NLC, which is a big physical conference, and playing in big sectional games helped me grow as a coach.

“Derrick was also a great basketball player at Jimtown and that player perspective also helped him succeed as a head coach. He’s been great helping me as a coach and helped me with my personal life. He’s a lifeline for me. I was lucky to be able to learn under him for three years at Concord.”

Frick also has a ton of respect for Wright and the job he did at the school. This past season, the Eddies finished 12-9.

“Honestly, I have to give a lot of credit to Steven Wright,” Frick said. “He won three district titles at Edwardsburg and he deserves a ton of credit for the success that the program has had. Hopefully, I can copy what Steve did and have long-term success success at Edwardsburg.”

The Eddies lost to graduation only three players from last year’s team.

“We have the pieces to have a really, really good season this year,” Frick said. “The progam is also built for the future. We just have to continue to build the feeder system and get kids interested in basketball when they’re in kindergarten and get them ready to have basketball success in high school.”

Frick won’t be a teacher at Edwardsburg High School. He works at Forest River RV in Elkhart.