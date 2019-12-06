Frey leads Montana St. past S. Dakota St. 77-70

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) -- Harald Frey had 23 points as Montana State topped South Dakota State 77-70 on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 19 points and six rebounds for Montana State (6-3). Ladan Ricketts added 11 points. Mychael Paulo had 10 points for the hosts. Devin Kirby grabbed 15 rebounds.

Douglas Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Jackrabbits (6-5). Tray Buchanan added 15 points and six rebounds. David Wingett had 13 points. Brandon Key scored 10 points.

Montana State takes on North Dakota State on the road next Monday. South Dakota State takes on Colorado State on the road on Tuesday.

