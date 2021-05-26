Fresno youth basketball team headed to tournament in Florida after overcoming challenges
A determined Fresno Youth basketball team is headed to a national competition in Florida but the road to get there wasn't easy.
Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.
Brooks Koepka said he felt unsafe during the final walk to the green on Sunday at the PGA Championship and that his knee was hit repeatedly.
AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.
Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.
Draymond Green was not happy his name was invoked by Reggie Miller on Tuesday.
Mayne also talked to Marshawn Lynch about aliens, and found the perfect story to tell as he signed off for the very last time.
The Kings last owned the No. 9 pick in 1984.
Among the 10 absences were five wide receivers missing OTAs on Tuesday.
After a year of uncertainty, the Belmont Stakes regains its traditional spot as the final jewel in the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 5 (5-7 p.m. ET, NBC).
Former Alabama QB Mac Jones has yet to receive an official jersey number from the Patriots, so for now, he is wearing No. 50, which is ...
A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.
All-Pro WR Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta. Could the Cleveland Browns make it happen?
Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked to pick the top five players in the NBA right now. Who did he leave off the list?
Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew revealed what Oakland A's legend Rickey Henderson would say at first base before attempting to steal second.
The USWNT meets Portugal on June 10 and Jamaica on June 13, both in Houston, before heading across Texas to meet Nigeria in Austin.
Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world on Sunday, winning the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course in South Carolina. Mickelson, who last won a major championship in 2013, finished two strokes ahead of runners-up Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. It was the sixth career major victory for Mickelson. He won his […]
Ex-champion Jon Jones has encountered some road bumps and is looking at a later-than-anticipated heavyweight debut.
Count Tom Brady and Jordan Spieth among those who marvel at Phil Mickelson’s longevity.
Jaylon Smith wore No. 9 in college and will wear it again in the NFL.
Travis Etienne is happy to be a Jaguar, but he thought another team had a stronger chance to get him after the Steelers passed on him.