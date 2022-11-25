Fresno State Vs Wyoming: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions

Fresno State looking to keep momentun

Week 13: Wyoming Cowboys (7-4, 5-2 MW) vs Fresno State Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1 MW)

When: Friday, November 25th – 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Valley Children’s Stadium Fresno, CA

TV: FS1

Series Record: 8-5 Fresno State leads

Odds: -15 FSU

It’s Senior Night as the Bulldogs look for their seventh straight win. The Wyoming Cowboys are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Boise State. Now the Cowboys will look to snap a three-game losing streak to Fresno State. Wyoming has only won once in Fresno.

Fast Start

It’s senior night and emotions will be flying high as this will be Jake Haener and Jordan Mims. and Jalen Cropper’s last game at Valley Children’s Stadium. Will the Bulldogs be locked in from the start or will they be emotional and out of it will be a big question.

With the Mountain West Championship, a week away will the Bulldogs look over Wyoming? The Cowboys have a legit defense and could give this Bulldogs offense some fits. The Dogs must come out of the gates ready to play. If the Offense is clicking on all cylinders, Wyoming might not have enough offense to keep up. As the Cowboys have only scored over 30 points twice this season. The Bulldogs, have scored 30 + in their last six games.

Line of Scrimmage

This matchup is going to be a very physical battle. Can Wyoming get Haener and make him uncomfortable? Will Bulldogs have an answer for Wyoming’s rushing attack? Whichever team can control the line scrimmage will have a huge advantage in this game. For the Dogs, they have to make Wyoming throw the ball and keep the cowboys’ run game in check. Wyoming is going to work their backs and look to control the clock to keep Haener and the Bulldog’s offense off the field.

Playmakers

Look for a big game out of Nikki Remigio and Jalen Cropper. Their last time playing at Valley Children’s stadium. Kirby Moore knows he has to get the ball out of Haener hands quicker and that is where these two and other playmakers come into play. Get the ball to them in space and let them work. Speed against this Wyoming defense will be a big key to a victory.

Predictions

This game is going to be a very physical matchup. Can Wyoming’s defense slow down the Bulldog’s offense? Do the Bulldogs have an answer for Wyoming’s rushing attack? This game will close early but the Bulldogs will pull away in the second half.

Wyoming 17- 34 Fresno State





