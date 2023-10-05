Fresno State vs. Wyoming Cowboys: How the Cowboys will win

The No. 24 Bulldogs travel to Laramie for a nationally televised showdown against the Cowboys with colossal conference implications.

WEEK 6: No. 24 Fresno State (5-0, 1-0 MW) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 1-0 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, October 7 — 6 PM MST

WHERE: War Memorial Stadium (29,181)

TV: FOX

RADIO: Cowboy Sports Network

SERIES RECORD: Fresno State 9-5, four straight wins for Fresno State

LAST MATCHUP: Nov. 25, 2022 – Fresno State shut out Wyoming in Fresno last year, 30-0.

GAME NOTES: Wyoming | Fresno State

ODDS: Fresno State -6

OVER/UNDER: 44.5 points

A matchup between two of the top dogs in the Mountain West sets up a potential game of the year for the conference. The undefeated No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs come to Laramie for only their seventh time to face the one-loss Cowboys. In the last four meetings, the Bulldogs have outscored the Pokes 87-10, with the games in 2022 and 2021 being shutouts.

As the Bulldogs have had the number of the Cowboys, Wyoming’s season has been a surprise for many thus far. A team picked to finish sixth in the conference, now is 4-1 with their only loss coming at the nationally respected Texas Longhorns.

To open conference play last week, Wyoming’s offense looked improved. Quarterback Andrew Peasley appeared to be even healthier, with 194 yards through the air, an added 34 on the ground and two total touchdowns. Running back Harrison Waylee made his weekly appearance in the endzone again and 191 yards. He also added another breakaway touchdown, scoring from 46 yards out and adding a 66-yard rush.

Wide receiver Ayir Asante also sparked on offense with a flat route and some magic after the catch for a 66-yard touchdown.

The defense has room for improvement, especially in the first drive and the fourth quarter. However, nickelback Wrook Brown snatched an interception for the third time this season.

Wyett Ekeler recorded four tackles, including the first two sacks of his career, as well as forcing and recovering a fumble in Wyoming's 35-26 win against New Mexico 🤠#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/zTdktHio55 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 2, 2023

The Cowboys special teams showed up as well, now tied for second in the country with three blocked kicks, including the blocked field goal against Appalachian State and a blocked point after attempt, by Devonne Harris, both returned to the endzone by Jakorey Hawkins. Additionally, John Hoyland kicked four field goals and is still perfect on the season with eight.

It will be a good and close ball game. How can Wyoming pull out a victory? What do the Cowboys need to do to knock off the undefeated Bulldogs?

A Wyoming victory comes from…

Do not give the ball to the Bulldogs. It is much easier said than done, but Fresno State is tied for third in the country in the turnover margin at eight. This includes eight interceptions by the defense. However, even last week for Fresno, turnovers proved to be at least somewhat of a kryptonite for the Bulldogs.

After two interceptions thrown by quarterback Mikey Keene, Nevada, a 0-5 team, only trailed by 14 in the middle of the third quarter. Wyoming has increased its forced turnover rate with a fumble and interception in each of the last two games. Intercepting those passes was Brown, one sealing the victory against Appalachian State.

Head coach Craig Bohl said in his weekly media press conference that the defense needs to get off the field quicker than the New Mexico game. Forcing turnovers themselves is a great way to be positive in the margin and keep their offense off the field.

When getting interceptions and fumbles, forcing the turnovers allows the offense to be set up, typically, in good field position. In any capacity of the offense, something must keep moving the chains. This doesn’t require all aspects of the offense to be in its groove, but they must be adequate.

Against New Mexico, Peasley seemed to have his juice back behind his throws and appeared healthier. Even better, the receivers appeared to be finding the open space with Peasley finding nine different receivers during the game. With even more time to nurse his shoulder, the quarterback demonstrated play that Wyoming fans have become accustomed to.

However, the Bulldog defense has only allowed an average of 188 passing yards by their opponents. If through the air isn’t working, then the Cowboys must rely on the explosive back, Waylee. After missing the first two games, the Northern Illinois transfer is averaging the most rushing yards per game, at 152 yards, in the country; however, he isn’t eligible for the statistic. His yardage this season, in two fewer games than the team, makes up just over 50% of the Cowboys’ total rushing yards on the season. The next closest player is Peasley, who only makes up 14.25%.

In any capacity that Wyoming can manage, the offense must move down the field. If any of the past games are an indication, expect Waylee and the rushing attack to be on point as usual. No game this season thus far has seen the Cowboys rush for less than 150 yards.

For the Pokes to upset Fresno State, the offense will have to put on a show. A safe number to say that Wyoming will have to put on the scoreboard for the victory is around 35 points. Managing a season-high in points against a team only allowing 17 per game would help end Saturday night in Laramie with happy Wyomingites.

However, it’s not all about the statistics and yards for this game. It’s about getting the nasty taste out of the players’ mouths. Having two straight losses against the Bulldogs in which the Cowboys haven’t scored usually doesn’t sit well with players. The last victory for Wyoming against Fresno State came in the 2014 season, Bohl’s first season in Laramie.

Players like Frank Crum and Peasley, sixth-year players who have only played in the MW, have never come out victorious over the Bulldogs. Don’t be surprised to see Wyoming playing like it’s a rivalry game. For the Cowboys, this could be viewed as a grudge match.

As one last motivator for the Pokes, Bohl and Wyoming have been critiqued for it being his 10th season and never eclipsing a .500 record. That can change Saturday night. Bohl is 56-57 at Wyoming with the potential to have an even record after his 6-18 start as a FBS head coach.

It’s a Fox kind of day when Fresno State comes to town Saturday >> https://t.co/enkLizrtsR pic.twitter.com/VdEsmloRWZ — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) October 1, 2023

The game will be one to keep an eye on, with some branding it as one of the most important Group of Five games this season. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 6 p.m. MST at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The temperature should be around 60 degrees at kickoff but will be close to the mid-40s by the fourth quarter.

Wyoming 36 – Fresno State 30

