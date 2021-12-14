Fresno State vs UTEP: PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Fresno State vs UTEP: PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 2:15 pm ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Network: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Fresno State (9-3), UTEP (7-5)

Fresno State vs UTEP PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl Preview

– You want a bowl game with a team that’s going to care? UTEP hasn’t been to a bowl since 2014, and this is just its second winning season since 2005.

It’s been a wonderful breakthrough year for the program that’s used to being the free-space on everyone’s schedule. It didn’t exactly play a killer slate, but it managed to get through with a solid defense that was great at getting off the field – the Miners finished second in Conference USA in total D – and an offense that hit its deep shots down the field whenever it had the chance.

– Fresno State just missed out on playing for the Mountain West title, it was good enough to beat UCLA and San Diego State, and it’s now going through a transition with head coach Kalen DeBoer off coaching the Washington Huskies and with Jeff Tedford coming aboard for next season. Running backs coach Lee Marks will take over the head coaching duties in this.

– Fresno State QB Jake Haener was off with DeBoer to Washington, changed his mind, and now he’s back. The talent is there defensively – the Bulldog run defense allowed just 127 yards per game – it’s got a great offensive line and a strong running game, and the attack that led the conference in total yards is going to be dangerous.

Why Fresno State, UTEP Will Win

Prediction, What's Going To Happen, History

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl Top Players To Know

Why UTEP Will Win The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

Just how focused will Fresno State be?

As good as the team was, it was hardly above the occasional brain cramp.

It couldn’t stop screwing up against Hawaii, it didn’t show up for the massive game against Boise State, and it struggled way, way, way too much with UNLV.

Now the team is dealing with the loss of its head coach and thinking it was without its starting quarterback. It’s a program in transition, and UTEP has to take advantage of it.

The Miners managed to be great all year at bombing away, averaging close to 16 yards per completion. The passing game wasn’t anything special overall – averaging 250 yards per game – but when QB Gavin Hardison was able to open it up a little bit, games changed.

Fresno State’s defense got ripped up by Nevada’s Carson Strong, and allowed more than ten yards per pass three times. It can’t have any letdowns against a UTEP team that has the explosion to keep up.

Why Fresno State Will Win The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

The Fresno State offense should go off, and there’s not a whole lot that UTEP can do about it.

The Miner defense hasn’t been awful, but it didn’t exactly face a who’s who of high-powered attacks this season. The two strong teams on the slate – UTSA and Boise State – combined for well over 1,000 yards, and North Texas went for over 400. The Miners are 0-3 on the season when allowing more than the 400 mark, and Fresno State averages 464 per game.

And then there’s the turnover issue.

Fresno State gives the ball away, but it also generates a ton of takeaways. It can afford to make mistakes with the offense coming back to make up for them with a slew of big plays. UTEP will be in big, big trouble if it loses the turnover margin.

UTEP lost the turnover margin in five of its last six games, and it was even in the one outlier.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Fresno State vs UTEP: PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

This is all about focus and execution.

Duh. almost all games are, but teams are sometimes able to go through the motions and get the win. Fresno State did that a few times throughout the year.

In this, it might take a little bit to get going, but the Fresno State offense will go on a big scoring run, the momentum will carry over to the defensive side, and UTEP won’t be able to keep up.

The Miner offense will struggle to move the chains and the turnovers – and lots and lots of penalties – will start coming.

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs UTEP Prediction, Lines

Fresno State 38, UTEP 23

Line: Fresno State -11.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl History

Dec. 24, 2020 Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Dec. 21, 2019 San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Dec. 15, 2018 Utah State 52, North Texas 13

Dec. 16, 2017 Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Dec. 19, 2016 New Mexico 23, UTSA 20

Dec. 19, 2015 Arizona 45 New Mexico 37

Dec. 20, 2014 Utah State 21 UTEP 6

Dec. 21, 2013 Colorado State 48 Washington State 45

Dec. 15, 2012 Arizona 49 Nevada 48

Dec. 17, 2011 Temple 37 Wyoming 15

Dec. 18, 2010 BYU 52 UTEP 24

Dec. 19, 2009 Wyoming 35 Fresno State 28 (2 OT)

Dec. 20, 2008 Colorado State 40 Fresno State 35

Dec. 22, 2007 New Mexico 23 Nevada 0

Dec. 23, 2006 San Jose State 20 New Mexico 12

