Fresno State vs USC: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

Can the Bulldogs shock the country?

A high-profile game for the ‘Dogs

Week 3: Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) Vs Southern California Trojans (2-0)

Where: LA Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles, California

TV: Fox

Radio: Fox Sports AM 1340: AM 790 KABC

Series Record: USC leads the all time series, 3-1. The Trojans have won the last three meetings.

Websites: gobulldogs.com | usctrojans.com

Game Notes: USC | Fresno State

Odds: USC -12.5

The Bulldogs are headed up the 99 as they face the no.7 ranked team in the nation the Southern California Trojans. This matchup contains two of the highest-powered offenses in the country. In one of the most intriguing matchups in the country this weekend.

Fresno State is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Oregon State Beavers 35-32. The Beavers scored a walk-off touchdown to secure their first-ever victory in Fresno. Now the Bulldogs will turn their attention to a highly talented and one of the more electric offenses in all of college football USC.

For the Trojans, they are coming off a 41-28 victory over Stanford. USC accounted for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in this first half. Now the Trojans will look to start 3-0 and get their second home win of the season.

Six points not three

A lot of talk has been about the Trojan’s offense and how dominant they have been in the first two weeks of the season. Don’t sleep on Jake Haener and this offense. The Bulldogs have a lot of firepowers to put up points against USC. But for this offense to get in a rhythm and stay in this game they have to start off fast like Cal poly and finish drives. This is the biggest reason why the Bulldogs arent 2-0 right now and if the Dogs want any chance at an upset you can’t have missed the opportunity to score six points. Kirby Moore and Jake Haener have to trust each other more in scoring situations.

Bulldog Defense

It’s very simple if the Bulldogs can’t come away with any takeaways they will not win this game. You have to make Caleb Williams uncomfortable in this game. The highly talented QB has thrown zero interceptions this season and has only been sacked four times. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have only had three sacks in the first two games and are still looking for their first interception of the season. Discipline will be another huge key for the Dogs. Trojans have a lot of guys on the outside who can kill with speed and talent and like last week the Bulldogs bailed out Oregon State many times especially late in the game. That simply cannot happen this week if the Bulldogs want any chance at this game.

Special Teams

Special Teams was a big factor last week in the Bulldogs three point loss. But this game might have more to it than extra points and field goals. Field position could definitely be a factor in this one. Controlling the field position and pushing the Trojans offense back could definitely help the Bulldogs defense and give Fresno State a chance to be more creative defensively and on special teams. Maybe we could see Coach John Baxter get a little tricky this weekend.

Prediction

This game could change the season for both teams. Two very well coached and very talented teams. Saturday night could be a good one at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and could turn into a shootout. The biggest question will be can the Bulldogs defense make enough plays and stop?

USC 51, Fresno State 35





