Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Can Bulldogs Pull Off An Upset At Viejas?

The Bulldogs open up conference play in San Diego

WHO: Fresno State (7-6, 0-0 in MW) Vs San Diego State (11-2), 0-0 in MW)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 3rd , 7:30 PM PT

WHERE: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

TV: FS1

STREAM: FuboTV — Get a free trial

Line: The Aztecs are favored by 15.5

The Fresno State Bulldogs start conference play tonight against the defending Mountain West Championship and currently the 11-win San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are coming off their first win over a team with a winning record, beating the San Diego Toreros 71-67. The Dogs got the win without their Senior Point Guard Isaiah Hill who leads the team in points at 13.3 ppg and assist at just 6.0 apg. Filling in for Hill was the Utah Tech Transfer Isaiah Pope who led the way with 13 points. The Arizona State Transfer Enoch Boakye had a very solid game with eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds. The Bulldogs never trailed in this game, which is a testament to their dominance on the court.

🚨BOAKYE sends it back to the BEACH🔙🏖️ pic.twitter.com/lu4KDKyQFa — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) December 30, 2023

Now the Bulldogs will shift their focus to conference play and look to take down San Diego State something they haven’t done since 2019. Losing eight straight to the Aztecs. As for San Diego State, they are off to another strong start and are coming off their best win of the season so far beating No.13 the Gonzaga Bulldogs on the road. The Aztecs are coming into tonight’s game on a four-game win streak.

SAN DIEGO STATE LEAVES SPOKANE WITH A W 💪 The Aztecs knock off No. 13 Gonzaga to hand the Bulldogs their first home loss of the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/S6B2I3Tnlj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 30, 2023

Keys to an upset:

It is no easy task when your first conference game is against a team that is coming off a final-four appearance and then coming off its best win of the season against No.13 Gonzaga. San Diego State has won eight straight against the Bulldogs and has won 12 straight home games. So how can the Bulldogs change that?

Xaiver Dusell:

If the Bulldogs are going to have any chance tonight they have to make threes. You have to space the floor and make the Aztecs guard the perimeter. In the two losses that San Diego State has this year both opponents made eight threes or more. Xaiver Dusell, the Bulldog’s best three-point shooter will have to have a big shooting night. Fresno State is 6-2 when DuSell scores in double digits. Dusell did have a game this season when he made six threes which resulted in being the highest-scoring game so far this season for the Bulldogs

Can the Bulldogs crack 70 points:

Fresno State is 6-1 this season when they score 70 or more points. Their one loss came in OT when the Bulldogs lost at the Buzzer to Portland State. Also, the Bulldog’s last win against the Aztecs scored 70 points since then the Dogs have only scored more than 60 points once which they also needed overtime for. So how can the Dogs score 70 points?

It starts with the two-star players being aggressive with Hill and Eduardo Andre. If these two can work, the pick-and-roll game and create offense out of double teams help open up the floor that will allow guys like Dusell, Pope, and Yap Jr to get going. If the Bulldogs are going to have any chance tonight at least four to five players have to be in double figures.

The Bulldogs need some consistency on offense. I do believe bench play will play a big factor in that. Pope and Boakye have been really coming into a groove lately. The question will be can other Bulldogs like Jalen Weaver, Donavan Yap and Isaac Taveras consistently bring that extra scoring off the bench.

Predictions:

Isaiah Hill is expected to be back tonight for the Bulldogs. History shows that this isn’t a game the Bulldogs can win, but history also shows that these Dogs can make it a game against the Aztecs. I anticipate this game to be physical and slow, with the Bulldogs putting up a good fight, but ultimately, the Aztecs pulling away late in the second half.

Bulldogs 55-68 Aztecs.

