Fresno State sharp on both sides of ball in New Mexico Bowl win over New Mexico State

ALBUQUERQUE – After losing three straight games to end the regular season, Fresno State was looking to reclaim its identity in Saturday's Isleta New Mexico Bowl against New Mexico State.

And the Bulldogs reclaimed their identity indeed.

Fresno State controlled the action on both sides of the ball and defeated the Aggies, 37-10, at University Stadium on the campus of the University of New Mexico.

Fresno State finishes 9-4 and won its second New Mexico Bowl in the last three years. In 2021, the Bulldogs defeated UTEP, 31-24.

The 10 points scored were a season-low for the Aggies, whose 10 wins were the most since 1960. NMSU was seeking its second straight bowl win.

Fresno State strong on offense

With the return of quarterback Mikey Keene on offense, the Bulldogs were efficient throughout the game. Fresno State outgained NMSU 500-200, converted 8-of-13 third downs and was 5-of-6 in the red zone.

Keene completed 31-of-39 passes, completed his first 15 passes and his 380 yards passing were the third most in bowl history. Keene was named the New Mexico Bowl Player of the Game.

NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia scores a touchdown during the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the University Stadium in Albuquerque.

Berry named Defensive Player of Game

Fresno State's Levelle Bailey was named Defensive Player of Game with eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss. He helped keep the Aggies to a New Mexico Bowl record of 200 yards of offense.

Fresno State controls first half

The Bulldogs took a 17-3 lead into halftime behind a great effort on both sides of the ball.

The Bulldogs outgained NMSU 264-80, the Aggies converted just 1-of-7 on third downs and Fresno State had three sacks and an interception.

Dean Clark had the interception, which led to a touchdown for the Bulldogs and Levelle Bailey, Devo Bridges and Jacob Holmes had sacks.

The sophomore Keene completed 17-of-19 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Jaelen Gill (23 yards) and Josiah Freeman (26 yards.). Fresno State also got a 32-yard field goal from Dylan Lynch, who added two second-half field goals.

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene runs the ball during the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the University Stadium in Albuquerque.

The Aggies took advantage of a Fresno State fumble on a punt and a BJ Sculark recovery to set up a 45-yard field goal by Ethan Albertson.

The Aggies got to the Fresno State 38 late in the first half after a Mehki Miller interception, but they were stopped on downs.

New Mexico State had 24 yards passing and 56 yards rushing.

What the Aggies said

"Fresno State's secondary was probably the best we've faced this season," Aggies coach Jerry Kill said. "We didn't execute and did some uncharacteristic things that we hadn't done this season. I take responsibility, it's not the kid's fault, we as coaches have to prepare the team better. The players did great and had a great year. Fresno State deserves lots of credit, their quarterback is a great player and they played well."

Added NMSU linebacker Keyshaun Elliott: "I stand by coach Kill, he's the best coach in the country. I feel bad for our seniors, that's my main concern right now. We had a great year and beat some really good teams."

Added NMSU offensive lineman Canaan Yarro: "Me and Keyshaun will be back and we'll work harder to put on a better show than we did in this game."

NMSU linebacker Tyler Martinez tackles Fresno State running back Elijah Gilliam during the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the University Stadium in Albuquerque.

Attendance solid

The announced crowd was 30,822, the third most in bowl history.

More NMSU notes

The Aggies lost their first bowl game in school history and are 4-1-1.

NMSU's 12 first downs tied for second fewest in bowl history.

Albertson's 45-yard field goal was the longest in bowl history for NMSU.

Torren Union had a big game on defense for NMSU with a team and game-high 11 tackles, including two of them for a loss.

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

