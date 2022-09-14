Fresno State QB Jake Haener always wanted to be a Trojan; now he’ll face USC

Jake Haener is a 23-year-old quarterback from California’s Monte Vista High High School. Haener was rated a three-star recruit out of high school and had offers from top schools: Utah, Washington, Hawaii, Florida Atlantic and Fresno State, but eventually committed to Chris Petersen and Washington.

Haener finished his high school career with 8,464 yards on 597-for-977 passing, with a school-record 90 touchdowns along with 24 interceptions over three years and 35 games. As a senior, he led the Mustangs to a 12-1 record.

In 2018 as a freshman Haener saw action in three games for the Huskies. He threw for 107 yards on 13 attempts with a completion percentage of 69.2.

After season’s end Haener transferred to Fresno State. Haener never got the chance to play for USC, a team he always dreamed of playing for but will get to face this Saturday night at the Coliseum in L.A.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener says he grew up rooting for USC.

He said, 'I wanted that offer but little Jake Haener wasn't tall enough and didn't have enough stars next to his name … Now I get the chance to play there.'#FresnoState #GoDogs @BarkBoard @insidetroy pic.twitter.com/sQrO3U4TCL — Jackson Moore (@JacksonMoore247) September 12, 2022

“No one else thinks we can win,” Haener told 247Sports. “I’ve been the underdog my whole life and it’s going to be no different this Saturday. I’m gonna embrace it, gonna love it … This is what we play for. This is what we do all those extra hours and long summers and long winters – it’s time now. This is why you play college football, for moments like this. These are the moments I dreamed of as a kid and I’m one of the few that actually get to go out and live that dream.”

Keep in mind the Fresno State Bulldogs upset No. 13 UCLA last season in the Rose Bowl. This team has very similar starters relative to 2021. This will be an interesting team to keep an eye on this Saturday.

