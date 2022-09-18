Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off after gruesome injury vs USC

The USC Trojans are suffering some injuries. Travis Dye got hurt against Fresno State, as did Bobby Haskins. However, the biggest injury of the game affected the Bulldogs.

Jake Haener, Fresno State’s star quarterback who defeated UCLA in September of 2021 and has carved out a well-earned reputation as a tough-as-nails leader who will do anything and everything for his teammates, suffered a very ugly injury early in the second half of Saturday night’s game against USC.

The injury is likely an ankle injury, but we’ll get more details as more reports come in. It’s a terrible shame for a quality football player who is universally respected not only in the Fresno State locker room, but throughout the Western United States, given that he previously played at the University of Washington and is known throughout the Pac-12 Conference.

The injury to Haener instantly changed the complexion of Saturday night’s game. Fresno State, down only 11 early in the third quarter, had to think that with Haener under center, it had a chance to mount a second-half comeback.

They are bringing out the cart for Jake Haener. Kid is a warrior, hope he is OK. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) September 18, 2022

List

USC and Rice are 2 of only 13 FBS programs with a special place in football history

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire