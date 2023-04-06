Fresno State QB Jake Haener takes pre-draft visit with the Browns

It appears the Cleveland Browns may be in the market for a backup quarterback beyond 2023. Despite signing Joshua Dobbs back to the team on a fully guaranteed contract, he is back on just a one-year deal. This means the Browns may be looking for a quarterback to compete with Kellen Mond on a rookie contract. First, they have spent time with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and now they have brought in Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener for a visit before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener, a gamer who has consistently fought through hits to deliver strikes under pressure, is coming off of a pre-draft process where he was named the MVP of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. His ability to take hits and operate the short game at a high level makes it impossible not to see shades of Ryan Fitzpatrick or Taylor Heinicke.

Projected as a day-three pick, Haener could be the long-term backup to Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.

As @BillyM_91 noted, QB Jake Haener visiting the Browns it seems from his IG story pic.twitter.com/tZUm3RpX9x — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) April 5, 2023

More NFL Draft!

30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State Who are the most common players drafted to Browns in mock drafts? UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking top-30 visit with the Browns 30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Jammie Robinson, Safety, FSU

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire